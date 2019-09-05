Missouri wide receiver Jonathan Nance needed to catch his breath at the end of Saturday’s game.
Wyoming’s high altitude probably didn’t help, but that was not the cause of his slightly labored breathing by the time the game ended.
Instead, the time spent on the field made Nance a bit winded. He played 79 of Missouri’s 90 offensive snaps.
“It was kind of challenging, but if the team needs me, I am going to do what I’ve got to do,” Nance said.
No other Missouri receiver came close to that percentage of offensive snaps. The next closest, sophomore Jalen Knox, logged 59 snaps.
The number of snaps Nance played is already significant, but the fact he hadn’t played since early in the 2018 season only made it even more colossal of a task.
But Nance, who came to Missouri from Arkansas as a graduate transfer, proved capable in his first action with the Tigers. Two of his three catches against Wyoming went for touchdowns, giving Missouri an early positive return on one of their top offseason additions.
“Well, you see why we wanted him,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “He has worked really hard from spring until now.”
His teammates certainly took notice. The speed at which Nance acclimated to the team is something redshirt senior receiver Johnathon Johnson had never seen before. Johnson mentioned the hunger with which Nance came into practice as one of the most prominent traits in Nance’s approach since arriving in Columbia.
“Every time he goes out there on the field, he is taking it as it’s his last chance out there,” Johnson said. “He’s working hard and you can see on Saturday that he’s playing good.”
Nance showed a variety of capabilities against the Cowboys. The second touchdown showcased his speed while the first displayed his ability to get open in tight quarters as quarterback Kelly Bryant scrambled.
“He is a gamer,” Bryant said. “He is able to flip that switch. Not saying he don’t flip it in practice, but when he is out here, he is a guy you can say easily is very smooth when he’s running routes, he can block and can just go up and make plays for you.”
Nance made them for Arkansas in 2017. He led the Razorbacks with 37 receptions, 539 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his final full season at Arkansas.
He only caught one football in 2018 before he decided to make it his redshirt year, giving him the chance to transfer to Missouri.
The Tigers certainly needed him. Missouri lost its leading receiver Emanuel Hall to the NFL after last season. The departure left a need to replace significant production: 37 catches, 828 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs. And Hall did it while playing in only nine of 12 games.
Although replacing Hall’s production does not fall solely on Nance, he is well on his way to taking a significant chunk of it if the first game is any indication.
Nance catching two touchdowns Saturday gave Missouri its fourth multi-touchdown game from a receiver since the start of last season. Hall had two of those games.
“It’s just a good feeling to me that I worked hard enough for the coaches to trust me to be out there that long,” Nance said.
It’s a fine start, but it’s just that — a beginning. Missouri has at least 11 games left, and will need Nance to continue to log significant offensive snaps moving forward.
But next time, he hopes to be less winded by the final snap. A little more hydration, Nance said, should do the trick.
“Hopefully, he will continue to be a real productive player for us,” Dooley said. “We’re counting on it.”