FIRST PITCHES: A wake-up call from 'The Woodman'

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Pat Forde, Class of 1987, a Senior Writer at Sports Illustrated.
On the morning of Oct. 25, 1986, in a Holiday Inn lobby in Manhattan, Kansas, an extremely irate Woody Widenhofer was yelling at extremely close range into my extremely hungover face.
I was a senior at Missouri, and none of my journalism classes to date had covered how to handle this particular crisis. But that very interaction was why the Mizzou J-School is the best — you get the real world thrown in your lap while still in college.
The football coach of the Tigers was not happy with a package of stories I had co-written for The Missourian with my beat partner, Nick Vlahos. They had appeared the day before under the headline, “The Decline and Fall of Missouri Football.” The stories served as an advance for the Mizzou game at Kansas State, a pillow fight between the 1-5 Tigers and the 2-4 Wildcats, and included a graphic showing that both programs were among the 10 worst in college football over the previous 20 games.
Widenhofer’s contribution to Missouri’s malaise was a 1-10 debut season in 1985 — salvaged from complete disaster only by a one-point victory at Iowa State — and the 1-5 start to his second. He was a Mizzou alum who had been an ace assistant coach during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 1970s glory run, a cocky but affable guy who loved showing off his Super Bowl rings.
Absolutely none of that pro success had translated to being a successful college head coach. The slide that began in the last year under Warren Powers worsened appreciably under The Woodman.
Our package of stories included a sidebar of sharply critical comments (on the record) from graduated players who had been on the 1-10 team. The most memorable came from former nose guard Steve Leshe: “If Woody was a vacuum cleaner salesman, he would have a closet full of vacuums.”
So, yeah, the stories were pretty harsh. And they came from the journalism school paper, which was often (misguidedly) expected to be a cheerleading arm of the athletic department. But with the backing of managing editor Brian Brooks and sports editor Dan Kelly, the idea was green-lighted — as long as we went about it responsibly. They were demanding yet encouraging, exactly the kind of faculty guidance we needed to take on a controversial topic.
When the stories ran, there was a ripple of reaction. The paper fielded some criticism, but also some praise for a thoroughly reported package. Feeling pretty good about our young selves, we set off that Friday afternoon for Manhattan to cover the clash of non-titans — Vlahos, myself and a couple of Missourian staff photographers, if memory serves. Vlahos did the driving in his gigantic, 1970s American car.
We checked into our Holiday Inn and then matriculated to Aggieville, the area of Manhattan where all the bars were located. We met up with Jim Thomas, the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a prince of a man. Thomas always treated the student reporters with respect, never condescension, and we cherished his company and feedback.
He had a few vodka and tonics. We had many beers. He was complimentary of our story package, which meant the world to us.
Our night proceeded longer than Jim’s. We eventually wobbled back to the Holiday Inn and went to sleep, and the next morning I took it upon myself to make the McDonald’s breakfast run in Vlahos’ car.
Stumbling into the lobby, I suddenly heard Woody’s booming voice: “Pat! Pat Forde! Come here!”
Oh no. Not now.
Turns out the Missouri team was staying in the same hotel. And as foggy as my head was, I was about to get a lesson in accountability for a critical story: If you take your shots at someone, you need to be able to handle the blowback. Stand up and take it.
As Widenhofer let me have it about our stories, I nodded and probably said a few things in response that I no longer recall. I do remember thinking that it would be really bad to throw up on the Missouri football coach’s shoes right at that moment. The conversation seemed like an eternity but probably only lasted a couple minutes. I left without throwing up.
Before kickoff that afternoon at the stadium we got another earful, this time from Missouri sports information director Bill Callahan. Then they played the game — it was a pretty dreadful affair — and the Tigers won, 17-6. Afterward, Widenhofer declared that he was “just trying to stop the decline of Missouri football,” and took a couple more veiled shots at our stories.
That night, we went back out for a much more tame night in Aggieville. We watched a ground ball scoot through Bill Buckner’s legs in Game 6 of the World Series. The next morning, we drove back to Columbia and went on covering the team. Over the next few weeks, all the other major publications that covered Missouri football — the Post-Dispatch, the Kansas City Star and the Columbia Daily Tribune — all wrote their versions of the “Decline and Fall” story.
Unfortunately for Woody, the decline continued. Missouri lost its next game to Iowa State, 37-14, then suffered what was the most embarrassing defeat in school history at the time (might still be): 77-0 at Oklahoma. The score was 49-0 at halftime, and a Sooners assistant actually sent a note to the Mizzou locker room telling the coaching staff they were in the wrong defense to stop the Oklahoma option. That’s how bad it was.
I’ve gone on to write a few hundred stories that angered the subject, and dealt with much worse blowback than I received in that Holiday Inn. But somebody had to be first, and I thank the late Woody Widenhofer for helping introduce me to the real world of sports journalism on a head-throbbing Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
Pat Forde joined Sports Illustrated on Nov. 1, 2019, after eight years at Yahoo! Sports, seven years at ESPN and 17 at The Louisville Courier-Journal. The University of Missouri School of Journalism graduate, Class of 1987, has covered college sports (including 28 straight Final Fours), the Olympics (six summer, two winter) and horse racing (31 straight Kentucky Derbies) among other things, and has written two books. His oldest son, Mitchell, is a 2017 Missouri J-School graduate and former varsity swimmer for the Tigers. Son Clayton is a junior education major and swimmer at Georgia. Daughter Brooke is a sophomore human biology major and swimmer at Stanford. He lives in Louisville, Kentucky.