FIRST PITCHES: Judge a sportswriter by his questions (and his question marks)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Tom Shatel, Class of 1980, the longtime lead sports columnist for the Omaha World-Herald.
Is it still there? Just checking. I wanted to see if my old friend Mike Knisley was going to take it out.
That single question mark was the lead to my Texas-Mizzou game story back on Sept. 29, 1979. I typed that on an old-fashioned type writer in the press box at Faurot Field, back when the press box was loud with the sounds of writers trying to make music.
Missouri was loaded going into the 1979 season. The Tigers finished an underachieving 6-5, thanks to several games that did not compute. I can’t recall the Texas game, but that question mark must have been appropriate.
That night, on my way to somewhere on Ninth Street, I stopped by the Missourian to see how things were going. I went to the back shop to look at the front sports page. My story was there. The question mark, gone.
My sports editor, Randy Covitz (who I would later work with at The KC Star), explained that he thought it was a typo. We argued about it. I somehow won.
Okay, I cheated. That’s not my story. I have too many to count.
Talking the J-School into letting me become the first MU student to go on the famed Big 8 Skywriters tour. Sorry, no stories there. Forty years later, the code of the road still exists.
Piling fellow beat writers Jeff Krupsaw and Dan Caesar and five of our friends into a Champaign, Ill., hotel room.
Interviewing MU quarterback Phil Bradley — at his locker — after one game and getting one of my favorite quotes. Asked about the play-calling in a loss, Bradley responded, “You know who calls the plays and you know it’s not me.”
Writing about the Norman Goodman- Jarvis Redwine controversy and hearing from Husker writers and fans that week.
And Mizzou coach Warren Powers calling Tom Osborne “that red-headed SOB.” You don’t get those kind of quotes today.
And, almost being attacked by the German Shepherd sitting behind the front desk of the hotel we checked into in Birmingham, Ala., for the Hall of Fame Bowl.
Okay, well, if I have to settle on one: In the winter of 1979, as part of covering Missouri football, I was assigned to do recruiting for the Missourian. It’s hard to believe now, but back then, no newspapers covered recruiting. The schools sent out a list of the new recruits on signing day and people wrote short stories, maybe leading with a local hero. That was it.
Except this was the Columbia Missourian, which had the second largest news room in the country behind The New York Times. You bet recruiting was a beat. Everything was a beat.
I had gotten a tip from someone in the football office that Missouri was in on one of the top players in the country. Some hot-shot quarterback from Granada Hills High School in Los Angeles.
Kid named John Elway.
MU offensive coordinator Mike Price (yes, that Mike Price) was Mizzou’s connection. Price was a long-time friend of Jack Elway, who had just taken the head coaching job at San Jose State that winter.
How strong was Price’s relationship? During the 1978 season, Elway used Missouri as one of his five official visits. He was at Faurot Field during the Alabama game.
So on a Saturday in late January, I went into the “Wats Line” office at the Missourian. The Wats Line was a phone service where you paid a flat fee and then could make numerous long-distance calls on it.
Kids, you don’t get this kind of journalism history just anywhere.
Anyway, I got on the phone and did some quick detective work. There were a handful of Jack Elways in the LA area. I called every one, asking, “Is Coach Elway there?”
Finally, a voice said, “Yes. Just a minute.”
Jack Elway came on the phone. I introduced myself as a writer from Missouri. I then said, “Can I speak to John?”
“Hold on,” Jack said.
The next voice I heard was not a teenager. It was Price, who screamed, “WHO IS THIS?”
“Mike, it’s Tom Shatel with the Missourian … .”
“SHATEL!! How the hell did you find me?”
“Well, actually I was hoping to talk with John. Is he there?”
Price said, “What? Yeah, wait a minute. Hold on. Sheesh.”
“Hello?”
“Hi, John? This is Tom Shatel, with the Columbia Missourian. Can I ask you a few questions?”
The historic conversation went like this:
Question. Answer: “Yeah.”
Question. Answer: “Uh-huh.”
Question. Answer: “I really liked my visit there. It’s a good school and a good team.”
Question. Answer: “I really don’t know what I’m going to do yet. It’s a big decision. There’s a lot of good schools.”
I had no idea if John Elway could play quarterback, but I knew he wasn’t going to host the Tonight Show.
I asked to speak to Price again. As I recall, he had no comment. I said goodbye, hung up and went over to write my story. We had it first: “Missouri recruiting California quarterback.”
Several years later, Missouri would find out what it missed.
And I received perhaps my most memorable lesson from that Missourian year, a lesson I would remember in all my many recruiting calls to come. Come up with good questions. You never know who they might grow up to be one day.
Tom Shatel is a 1980 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he was sports editor of The Maneater and covered Missouri football for the Missourian in 1979. He covered college football and basketball at the The Kansas City Star-Times from 1980-89 and at the St. Louis Sun in 1989 before moving to The Dallas Morning News to cover the NFL and pro golf in 1990-91. He has been the main sports columnist at the Omaha World-Herald since Sept. 1, 1991. From 1982-2010, Shatel covered college football’s national championship games, the Final Four, a dozen Masters, a bunch of U.S. Opens and two Summer Olympics. He is a past president of the Football Writers Association of America and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and has several FWAA and USBWA and Associated Press writing awards — including APSE top 10 sports columnist — somewhere in a box in the storage room. He is currently gathering a second wind for many more trips to MU, where his daughter Sarah will begin school this fall (we hope).