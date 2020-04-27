FIRST PITCHES: Lessons from 'Lunch with Larry'

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Seth Wickersham, Class of 2000, now a senior writer at ESPN.
You always brought napkins. It was 1998, at a weekly meeting held by a Missouri football coach whose career is long over, in a cafeteria long renovated. The coach was Larry Smith. He was 59 years old and experiencing something of a renaissance in a young man’s profession. In 1997, he had led Missouri to its first bowl game since 1983, and now, the Tigers would finish 8-4. You were a junior in college, pursuing a dream of writing about sports. Every Tuesday, Smith would hold a press conference. ‘Lunch With Larry,’ it was called. But Larry never ate. The media did, of course. Larry talked at a podium. Then he would exit, and you had learned to wait at a table near the back, until the lunchroom emptied, and Smith would return, alone and hungry, and grab a bowl of whatever soup was offered, sit with you, and teach you about the game of football.
A Tuesday routine began by accident. The first time, you were flipping through notes, in no rush to leave, when Smith just arrived and sat at a nearby table. You asked him about the option offense, which Missouri was running with quarterback Corby Jones. What was the difference between the option Missouri ran and the option other teams ran? He wanted to show you, and so you slid over, and he grabbed a napkin and drew plays between slurps.
The next week, you waited again, well prepared with napkins. Smith showed up. So began a ritual, a weekly chat, but more. Smith became the first coach you knew in a sort of personal way. He was happy, as the wins piled up. You tried to look him in the eye when he spoke. He had this smile, slanted hard to the left, where his eyebrows bent like peaks and his eyes, which always seemed worried, softened up. What did he get out of the conversations? Who knows. He never asked for a favor. Never lectured you. Never demanded that the conversations be off the record — the opposite, in fact. He just talked ball and a little bit of life, until his bowl was empty and the napkins were full of scribbles that you would try to decipher later. You weren’t friends, but there was some kind of slight bond that seemed to withstand the weirdness of the job. On Halloween night in Lubbock, Texas, the Tigers won thanks to a last-second goal line stand. After the game, you and a few other reporters stood with Smith and you asked, in an awkward and clumsy way, if the defense would have more confidence now, after a season of not playing well in the red zone.
“Confidence?” Smith asked incredulously, staring down, as if he thought that you, of all people, should know better.
Another reporter, Vahe Gregorian, sensed a looming explosion and tried to intercede and bail you out, knowing what you were trying to ask.
“It’s not about confidence!” Smith said, trying not to roll his eyes. “We won the game.”
You wondered what would happen the next Tuesday. Well, he showed up. He sat down. Water under the bridge. He seemed less of a big-time head coach and you seemed less like an amateur reporter. It was just two people, one with wisdom, the other eager to learn. In December, after the Tigers qualified for a bowl game, you had an idea: You wanted to sit with the defensive staff and watch them game plan for their upcoming opponent, West Virginia. Smith told you to stop by his office the next afternoon. You did. His left leg was propped up on his desk. Something about blood clots. It was nothing, he insisted. Part of the joys of getting older. He told you to chat with defensive coordinator Moe Ankney about your story idea. Tell him I said it’s OK, he said. Ankney told you to be at his office the next morning, at 6 a.m. You watched them prepare a game plan, in a dark and windowless film room, as Ankney sipped hot chocolate, and you wrote a few thousand words about it. Back at the sports desk, nobody could believe that you had actually sat with the coaches as they watched film. That story helped you land a summer internship at a major newspaper.
The next fall, 1999, you changed. Smith changed. The team changed. Missouri finished 4-7. You mocked the team in print, questioning everything, from the coaches to the scheme. It was as if you had forgotten the nuance of what he had taught you. You still waited after lunch, but Smith showed up with less urgency and seemed indifferent. Soon, he stopped showing up altogether. You didn’t know that he was suffering. He was burned out. He would develop cancer in that left leg. He also had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which would claim his life within a decade. You didn’t know. The season ended, and you didn’t see him until a few days before you were due to graduate, at a baseball game. Between innings, you walked to his seat, knelt, and thanked him for the past few years. He barely acknowledged you.
That moment always haunted you, even as the years went on. It was the first of your fallouts. There would be others, with more famous coaches and athletes. It didn’t sit right then and doesn’t now. Some in your trade care too much about relationships, some too little. You pretended not to care, but it gnawed at you, wondering what you did, or didn’t do, or could have done better, if you had been more thoughtful or more careful, could it have been averted, or whether this was just a reality of your profession and of his and the die was cast all along. You still don’t know. But you thought of Smith the other night. A replay of Missouri-Nebraska from 1997 — the Flea Kicker — was on TV. When Nebraska scored with no time left, the camera flashed to a close-up of Smith on the sideline, smiling in disbelief, a man who had seen it all now seeing something new. It was a smile you recognized, a smile you knew from up close, a man you appreciated from just having known.
Seth Wickersham is a senior writer at ESPN whose primary focus is long form enterprise and investigative work on the National Football League. His stories have appeared across ESPN platforms, including the Emmy-award winning programs “E:60” and “Outside the Lines.” In his 18 years at ESPN, he has profiled the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Bill Belichick, John Elway, Odell Beckham Jr., Bill Walsh, Jim Harbaugh, and Y.A. Tittle, among others, and he has written deep dives into strained relationships within the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Along with senior writer Don Van Natta, Wickersham has written critically acclaimed investigations on the NFL’s handling of the Spygate and Deflategate cheating controversies, the Rams and Raiders franchise relocations, the behind-closed-doors meetings on the inequality protests, and the efforts by Jerry Jones to block Roger Goodell’s contract extension.
Outside of the NFL, Wickersham has written about Gregg Popovich, racehorse euthanasia, the plight of a fired college basketball coach, suicidal Kenyan runners in Alaska, and NCAA compliance officers. He also once suffered the laborious task of traveling to London to interview legendary Queen guitarist Brian May (Links to an external site.) about “We Will Rock You,” the most-played stadium anthem ever.
In 2018, Wickersham was a finalist for the National Magazine Award for Reporting, and he has been part of a staff that has three times won the NMA for General Excellence. His stories have been anthologized in the “Best American Magazine Writing,” the “Best American Sports Writing,” “Next Wave: America’s New Generation of Great Literary Journalists,” and in “Words Matter: Writing to Make a Difference.” He has won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists and the Pro Football Writers Association. In 2015, he won a Folio Award for Best Single Story — Sports and received a second-place National Headliner Award in Magazine Feature Writing.
He is credited as playing himself in the 2014 movie “Draft Day,” though he regrets to inform that the scene was cut before it was shot.
Wickersham was born in Denver and raised in Boulder and in Anchorage, Alaska. He attended the Missouri School of Journalism, where he and current ESPN writer Wright Thompson covered Super Bowl XXXIV for the Columbia Missourian. He was hired at ESPN The Magazine shortly after graduation in 2000. He lives in Connecticut with his wife and two children.