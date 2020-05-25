FIRST PITCHES: The case of the vanishing asterisk

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from David Ubben, Class of 2009, who covers University of Tennessee football for The Athletic.
Somewhere around the 40th or 50th phone call, I began to lose hope.
But I should probably start from the beginning.
I’m fortunate to count myself among the countless students influenced by former Missourian sports editor Greg Bowers’ guidance, and I still hear his voice in my head. That was the case on one of my first days covering Missouri football for The Missourian. Preseason camp before my senior year had just begun, and I was standing around inside the team facility.
He taught us to constantly pay attention to our surroundings looking for something we could write about, lest we miss a story. The Telephone Trophy sat inside the trophy case in the lobby. Missouri and Iowa State competed for it annually back in the days of the bygone Big 12, and next to the score commemorating the 2006 game, I spied an asterisk.
I knew why it was there. Missouri fans would have known, too, had they seen it. Three years earlier, Iowa State had beaten the Tigers, but the result came under fire after a phantom holding call the conference later apologized for making.
This was August, though. Missouri didn’t travel to Iowa State until November of that year, so I filed the idea away. A few weeks before the game that year, I started making the calls. There were basic questions to be answered.
Who put in the order to install the asterisk?
Who actually installed it?
After Missouri reclaimed possession of the trophy back in 2007, who knew about the, uh, alteration?
Except the more I asked around, the fewer answers surfaced.
No doubt: Putting on the asterisk was petty, but it was the brand of petty that makes college sports amazing theater before the games even start.
No one would fess up to actually doing it, but throughout my reporting, it became clear from conversations with former players that the asterisk’s existence was a poorly kept secret within the team’s ranks.
I’ll fast forward to the end of the story for time’s sake: I never learned who put it there. I asked coaches about it. I asked former players. I poked around equipment managers and other team personnel. I knew someone had to do the actual deed, so in search of a lead, I called every trophy engraving shop in a 50-mile radius, including the one that does most of Missouri’s trophy engraving.
Nobody would fess up. Details were scarce.
Somebody was lying to me. Probably multiple people. But unfortunately, for all the Missourian has going for it, it lacks the power of subpoena or the threat of perjury should someone lie while a recorder sits between the subject and reporter. That story taught me how often it happens and just because somebody says something on record doesn’t make it the truth.
But there was a story in my whodunnit pursuit and the murky circumstances surrounding one of the silliest controversies I’ve ever covered.
The question consumed me, and looking back, I learned a valuable lesson. The best stories are the ones you’re passionate about. The best stories are the ones built around a central question you become obsessed with answering to the best of your ability. Sometimes, you get firm answers. Sometimes, you don’t and have to settle for a story about the colorful journey.
But the passion of the search always bleeds through once the ink is on the page.
More than a decade later, that lesson has stayed with me like so many have from my days in Lee Hills Hall. This week, I thought about the countless others.
Some land immediately, like being reamed after midnight in the newsroom for writing a terrible story complete with a misguided cat analogy after Missouri beat an FCS team by somewhere south of 100.
Some land years later, like the realization that covering NAIA basketball at Columbia College every day is as simple, pure and enjoyable as the sportswriting profession gets in an era of big time college sports where secrecy is the norm and barriers between subject and reporter make developing authentic relationships almost impossible. (The NAIA national tournament in Kansas City, by the way, is the purest form of basketball in existence. I will never forget covering it and I still appreciate former Cougars coach Bob Burchard for putting up with my questions for an entire season.)
And some land then and now, like figuring out you don’t know everything or the best way to do everything and a second pair of skeptical eyes will do more for your work than you ever could. Editors made the executive decision to restructure the asterisk story I filed. I hardly recognized the edited version, even if, I admit, it was a little more reader-friendly.
I played good soldier, but privately, I was fuming.
They didn’t get it. They didn’t understand my genius. And I put so much work into that, too.
Months later, that story won an award for Explanatory Writing from the Associated Press Sports Editors. It later helped me get at least one job and probably another when, less than a year after I graduated from Missouri, my byline was appearing daily at ESPN.com.
Lesson learned.
It’s not in my nature to shut up and let others take the lead when I disagree, but at the Missourian, I learned trusting my instincts in that respect isn’t always the right move.
And even when I put in all that work for what felt like a pointless pursuit, it can still make an impact. Even if few notice.
When I arrived at Missouri’s game at Iowa State that next week, I walked down to the sideline and laid eyes on the Telephone Trophy. Next to the 2006 game, it still read “ISU 21-16.”
The asterisk was gone.
David Ubben currently covers Tennessee football for The Athletic. After leaving the Missourian in 2009, he interned at The Oklahoman before being hired on as an Oklahoma beat writer. In 2010, he left to write about Big 12 football at ESPN.com for three and half years before spending another two years at Fox Sports Southwest writing columns about Big 12 sports and serving as a television analyst for the network. Fox cast David into the freelance wilderness after pivoting to video in 2015, where he wrote for a variety of outlets including Sports on Earth and The Athletic, while also launching his own podcast.
In 2018, he took a job as the college insider and editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football before moving from Dallas to Knoxville later that year to join The Athletic full-time, where he lives his wife and their golden retriever puppy. Now, people have to pay to read his work. He thinks more outlets should try that.