Missouri landed five-star long snapper Jack Kautz on Thursday, he announced on Twitter. The senior ranks 23rd in the country at the position, according to Kohl's Performance Camps.
Hailing from Michigan, Kautz measures out at 6-foot, 195 pounds. A Kautz scored 10 of his 12 long snaps with eight of them through the middle of the target, while having the "drive and talent to be elite," according to Kohl.
Kautz earned one of the final spots at Kohl's Senior Challenge on Kohl's final broadcast of the snappers.