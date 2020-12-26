As Missouri nears the end of its 2020 season with the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, it will have defied expectations.
Coming into the season, the Tigers were predicted to finish twelfth in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the SEC East. Instead, in a season where seven of Missouri’s games were either rescheduled or relocated, it held on to play all 10 games and finished third in the east, with a 5-5 record.
There’s still a bowl game left, but the Tigers regular season was defined by several standout performances and some unusual circumstances.
Larry Rountree III’s 14 touchdowns
In 2019, Missouri’s tandem of running backs split the load evenly. Rountree and Tyler Badie finished the season with 899 and 813 yards from scrimmage, respectively. Rountree had nine touchdowns and Badie had eight.
However, with a new coach in Eliah Drinkwitz, it wasn’t certain what Missouri’s offense — let alone its run game — would look like in 2020. In fact, with Drinkwitz’s prowess as a coach of quarterbacks and purveyor of high-flying offenses, it seemed likely Badie would take on a whole new role for the Tigers.
Instead, it’s been the Rountree show. Drinkwitz said after Missouri’s Week 1 loss to Alabama that he had to get Rountree “more runs” and he’s done just that. In total, the senior has rushed for 972 yards in 10 games. He’s averaging 4.7 yards per carry and has a team-leading 14 touchdowns.
His generating the most points of any skill player on the Missouri roster is indicative of his importance to the offense. When the Tigers win, Rountree averages 129.6 yards per game. When they lose, he averages 64.8 yards. Nine of his 14 touchdowns have come during wins.
Missouri will have Rountree for its trip to the Music City Bowl on Wednesday, but it will be the senior’s last game as a Tiger. Moving forward, the Tigers will have to rely on Badie as their primary rusher. They’ll also have Knoxville product Elijah Young and De Smet running back Taj Butts as other options next season.
Connor Bazelak’s seven passing touchdowns
Before dissecting Bazelak’s touchdown total, it should be noted how phenomenal of a season he’s had.
After one start his freshman season that resulted in a torn ACL, he has not only become Missouri’s starting quarterback, but he has also won co-SEC Freshman of the Year.
He’s No. 4 in the conference in passing yards and No. 2 among freshman in the country. He also helmed the Tigers offense throughout close, crucial wins against LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas.
So, his seven passing touchdowns, which is good for 95th in the country, seems like an anomaly. Regardless of whether the small total is seen as a fault of inexperience or lack of pass-catchers, there’s one certainty in that number: there’s still room for Bazelak to grow in this offense.
Bazelak came back to earth against Mississippi State — he had a season-low 57.9 completion percentage and threw three interceptions — but he’s capable of high-scoring performances. His 406-yard, 4-touchdown performance against LSU proves that.
Although Bazelak and Drinkwitz both have preached that Missouri needs a “battlefield commander” at quarterback, that doesn’t mean Bazelak can’t and shouldn’t grow into a bigger role in this offense.
Missouri’s 10 forced turnovers
The last time Missouri forced fewer than 10 turnovers in a season was eight years ago, when the Tigers forced nine in a 5-7 inaugural campaign in the SEC.
Four SEC programs finished in the top 25 of teams with the most turnovers this year. Missouri was No. 83 in the country with its 10 turnovers. By comparison, a winless Kansas team had just as many turnovers this year. This defense has also played bend-don’t-break defense most of the season.
Seven times this year, Missouri has allowed more than 400 total yards of offense. It has given up five or more touchdowns six times.
Drinkwitz retained almost the entire defensive staff from a year ago, including defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, defensive line coach Brick Haley and defensive backs coach David Gibbs, who called plays for Walters when he missed the South Carolina game because of COVID-19.
It’s unclear as to what needs to or will change on the defense, but it’s appearing more and more likely that Walters, whose name has appeared in coaching searches since last season, won’t be making the jump to head coach next year, considering his unit’s mediocre play. If he comes back to Missouri, there will be a lot of work to be done.
Trajan Jeffcoat’s six sacks
While the defense was mediocre in 2020, there were some standout performers. Most notable was linebacker Nick Bolton, who led the team in tackles and tackles for loss.
Bolton has opted out of Missouri’s bowl game as he prepares to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he wasn’t the only defender to capture first-team All-SEC honors.
Redshirt sophomore Trajan Jeffcoat led the team with six sacks, which is tied for third in the SEC. It earned him a first-team All-SEC nod. It’s also a promising performance for a Missouri defensive line that’s had some quiet seasons recently.
As a unit, Missouri has totaled 19 sacks in back-to-back seasons.
That output shouldn’t go away next season, either. Jeffcoat will return in 2021. Kobie Whiteside, who led the team with 7.5 sacks in 2019, is expected to return in 2021. The Tigers have also signed eight defensive linemen in their 2021 signing class, including four-star defensive ends Travion Ford and Kyran Montgomery.
Jeffcoat wasn’t the only promising young individual performance in 2020. Sophomore linebacker Devin Nicholson was second on the team in tackles, and freshman defensive back Ennis Rakestraw had a team-leading six passes defended.
53 scholarship players
The SEC’s 53-man threshold of scholarship players available to play in 2020 has certainly been impactful on the Tigers — much like it has been on every program — this season.
Twice now Missouri has played under the threshold, and it had to reschedule its matchup with Georgia because of a depletion of scholarship players on its defensive line. Against Mississippi State, it only had three scholarship cornerbacks on its roster.
“These young men and coaches are tired,” Drinkwitz said after Missouri’s loss to the Bulldogs. “We really are, and I think you saw that tonight. They’re just tired. It’s just been hard. A lot of unknowns for nine months.”
With the fluidity of opt-outs, the Tigers will already be without Bolton and offensive lineman Larry Borom for the Music City Bowl, but it’s unclear if they’ll lose anyone else to testing or contact tracing.
It seemed possible Missouri could actually lose its opponent, as Iowa paused team activities on Tuesday for five days. However, the Hawkeyes announced Saturday that they’ve returned to practice.