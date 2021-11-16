A trained eye isn't a prerequisite to recognizing running back Tyler Badie's value to Missouri football this season.
But just how valuable has he been? According to MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz, just about equitable to all of the Tigers' success this year.
"I think he's been five wins valuable," Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. "I don't know if we have five wins if it's not for Tyler Badie."
Drinkwitz referenced Badie's fourth-quarter contributions in the games against Central Michigan and Vanderbilt as examples of his game-winning capability. The head coach said he's only seen the running back look tired one time — following a 73-yard run against the Commodores that set Missouri up for a game-icing touchdown — but that other than that, he's always ready.
"He's a competitor," Drinkwitz said. "He wants to be in there, he wants the ball in his hands."
Badie notched his fourth game this season with more than 200 rushing yards against South Carolina on Saturday. He's the only player in the country to climb that particular summit this season, and just the third SEC running back in the past 15 seasons. Current NFL starters Leonard Fournette and Derrick Henry each achieved the feat in 2015 for LSU and Alabama, respectively.
He ranks fourth in the FBS for all-purpose yards with 158.1 yards per game while being the third-ranked back. If he can register 339 yards on the ground in the final two games of the season, he'll become Missouri's all-time single-season rushing yard leader.
In short, he's been a bona fide game winner for the Tigers after taking over from Larry Rountree III in the position.
"I've been so impressed with Tyler," Drinkwitz said. "I think he's got that ability. I think if he was the guy last year and Larry wasn't here we would have seen a lot of the similar traits. I do think he was able to put on some weight and maybe put that mindset, 'Alright, Larry's not here, so I am going to have to carry the ball more.' But he's a special player and he's always been a special player, and would have been able to be that same player last year."
He hasn't been the only one, of course. Drinkwitz said it's not just been, "Tyler or bust," but that there have been valuable contributions all over the field. Kicker Harrison Mevis earned a shoutout, as did some the team's contributions on defense.
But it was the unit lined up in front of Badie that were the first to come to mind.
"Everybody is valuable to us," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, Tyler's not the guy he is if Michael Maietti is not playing center and our offensive line and our tight ends aren't blocking, (or) our quarterback's not throwing the ball deep."
Missouri faces Florida on Saturday as it begins the hunt for an all-important sixth win, which would guarantee bowl eligibility. The matchup against the Gators has evolved into the seemingly more winnable of Missouri's final two regular-season games, as a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the 21st-ranked Razorbacks looms last.
Drinkwitz said that Missouri can't hitch its wagon to Badie alone to get over the hump.
To get past the Gators — to get to win No. 6 on the season — Missouri needs it all to come together.
"We have to take care of the football," Drinkwitz said. "We can't turn the ball over three times and expect to win games. We've gotta protect the football.
"Defensively we've got to be better on third-downs. That was an area that was disappointing. Our tackling was not great. There was several opportunities to make tackles short of third-down conversions that we missed, so really those are the points of emphasis right now for both sides of the ball on how do we clean those things up."