The No. 10 Florida Gators handily took care of the Missouri Tigers on Saturday with a 41-17 win in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
However, the on-field performances were far from Saturday’s biggest storyline and the most memorable scene of the game took place just before halftime.
On an untimed down to end the first half and with the Tigers already losing 20-7, Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat loaded up for a rather late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. The incomplete Hail Mary pass should’ve ended the half. Instead, it led to a near-minute brawl with several Tigers and Gators involved.
The skirmish escalated when Florida coach Dan Mullen rushed toward the crowding group of players, although it’s unclear whether he was rushing to the players or officials. From there, a brawl commenced.
Missouri’s Tre Williams and Florida’s Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell were ejected, and every player on each team received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Several other Tigers appeared in the middle of the moment, including Akial Byers, Isaiah McGuire, Markell Utsey, Johnny Walker, Ben Key and Sci Martin.
After about 50 seconds of pushing and punching, players dispersed. Mullen and Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz met with an official and, after a brief conversation, the two parted to their respective locker rooms.
Then, Mullen re-emerged from his team’s tunnel waving his hands in a wrestler-like fanfare in an effort to pump up the crowd.
Drinkwitz told the Mizzou Radio Network heading into the locker room that he had “no idea” what happened, but he saw Florida coaches running across the field into what turned into an “ugly scene.” After halftime, Mullen told SEC Network sideline reporter Taylor Davis that his team had “far too much to be playing for to be partaking in that.”
However, both coaches and Missouri’s players were fairly quiet about the issue postgame.
When asked why he sprinted toward the scene, Mullen replied that he was trying to get his players off the field. When asked if his reaction escalated the moment, he repeated, “I was trying to get our players off the field.”
All three of Missouri’s players who came to the podium were mum, too.
Linebacker Nick Bolton said he wasn’t there, running back Larry Rountree declined to comment and right guard Case Cook, who was asked about the offense’s first-half performance, addressed the moment instead by saying, “(Drinkwitz) addressed it. We got it handled. So that’s it.”
The person with the most to say was Drinkwitz and he echoed most of what he said on radio at halftime.
“It’s an ugly scene,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s an ugly scene for football. It’s an ugly scene for college football. And I’m not proud of it. And I don’t know who started it, but yeah, I mean, we’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to get it fixed. ...And I don’t know why they were running over to our hash. I have no idea what even, kind of, they were yelling about.”
Drinkwitz said his postgame conversation with Mullen hit on getting to the bottom of the moment, but it’s unclear what’s to come.
Whether Mullen is fined or other players receive a suspension is to be determined. But in four quarters of football Saturday, Missouri’s play was as ugly at times as the halftime scene.
The game was essentially over before the scene took place.
In seven first-half drives, Florida put up points on four of those, including two touchdowns on the final two drives of the half.
Much like Missouri did to Kentucky a week prior, Florida absolutely shut down the Tigers’ offensive attack.
If it weren’t for a late touchdown from running back Larry Rountree III, Jarvis Ware’s first quarter pick-6 would have outscored Missouri’s offense.
In total, the Missouri offense recorded 10 points and 247 yards.
Missouri’s leading rusher was Rountree, with 14 carries and 36 yards. Until his touchdown, Jalen Knox led all rushers with a single 32-yard run in the first quarter.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak, who has stood out in back-to-back wins, threw for 200 yards.
The Tigers’ offensive inabilities came as crucial absences on the offensive line appeared.
Right tackle Larry Borom, who was injured in the Kentucky win, didn’t travel and left guard Xavier Delgado didn’t play. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr., who has served as a crucial blocker this year, also didn’t make the trip.
The Gators took advantage of those absences and, in total, had two sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.
However, Florida was down several players, too, as it was reported before the game that 15 Gators were out for the game, likely because of COVID-related issues. Although the Gator offense didn’t miss a beat.
Known for its high-flying passing attack, Florida didn’t let up on Missouri’s defense. Track finished the game 21-of-36 with 345 yards and four touchdowns.
One of Trask’s top targets, Kadarius Toney, picked up right where he left off two weeks ago, once again leading Florida’s receiving corps. He finished the game with 83 total yards and four catches on six targets, with three total touchdowns.
“I don’t have the individual stats, but I know in the first half when they moved the ball down the field, they seemed to keep finding him,” Drinkwitz said of Toney’s performance.
Missouri heads into its schedule bye week 2-3 at the halfway point of the season, and its next game will be against Georgia on Nov. 14 in Columbia.