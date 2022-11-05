A 39-yard pass from Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Barion Brown put Missouri on its heels. Showing out against South Carolina last week, the Tigers fell behind early against a more consistent quarterback in Levis.
The Wildcats charged for a touchdown seven plays later, although getting blown up in the backfield for negative gain on two of them. But the one sack from Realus George Jr. was only a glimpse to what the Tigers were about to exploit on a fringe offensive line Kentucky deployed.
“Coach (Blake) Baker is a guru when it comes to calling these defenses,” linebacker Chad Bailey said.
Kentucky entered Saturday with the worst offensive front in the Southeastern Conference. Allowing 30 sacks and 205 sack yards, the Wildcats ranked at the bottom in the categories it needed to improve on to stop the Tigers’ front seven.
The Tigers watched that film and proceeded to collect six sacks for 39 yards and 11 tackles for a loss of 45 yards. The front also limited Kentucky to 82 rushing yards on 41 attempts.
“We stopped the run,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We got pressure on the quarterback consistently.”
Tigers bounce back with third-down stops
Following three straight conversions on third down, Kentucky opted to run on its fourth attempt in the first half. Levis’ arm was gifting the Wildcats conversions all first quarter while a Kavosiey Smoke rush resulted in DJ Coleman stuffing the play at the line of scrimmage.
“Just keep playing,” safety Jaylon Carlies said. “That’s part of game. Somebody’s gonna score on you, but it’s how you handled it and how you come back from it is what makes a difference great. I feel like we kept proving that today.”
A turning point on the defensive front, the Tigers held the Wildcats from pushing down field on the next six third down plays. Two of those stops ended in missed field goals by Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo.
“Just getting behind the sticks on first and second downs, bro,” Bailey said regarding third down success.
It wasn’t until the third quarter that Kentucky converted another third-down play. A botched snap return from punter Jack Stonehouse — who attempted a run for the first down — put Missouri’s defense on its own 34-yard line.
With one yard to go for a first down, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. leaped for the first. The Tigers originally thought they held the back from crossing the marker but were mistaken.
Kentucky carved through on another third-down opportunity before Levis lofted a 1-yard pass for a score, just the Wildcats’ second.
Besides three conversions in the first quarter and two conversions in the third, Kentucky didn’t see another one until the contest was left with less than six minutes in the fourth. Levis dropped back and found Dane Key for 22 yards and Kentucky’s third touchdown of the afternoon.
“We have great scheme lined up for them all week,” Carlies said. “We were running it, but they also just had some great play calls on offense.”
Kentucky found little-to-no room outside those plays on third down as Missouri stopped the Wildcats on 10 other chances.
Offensive line banged up
Missouri’s offensive line has struggled to find consistency this season. From self-inflicting wounds to injuries sustained in the trenches, the Tigers couldn’t match their play from last Saturday against South Carolina.
Starting his second game at right guard, EJ Ndoma-Ogar suffered a first-half injury, leaving the field favoring his left foot. Returning in street clothes soon after, Mitchell Walters took back the reins of the position he started at for four games.
“(Ndoma-Ogar) will definitely be out for awhile,” Drinkwitz said.
Left guard Xavier Delgado went down with an apparent injury at the start of the fourth quarter, but left the field on his own power and returned the next drive. Delgado missed the Week 3 game against Abilene Christian after suffering an injury against Kansas State earlier in the season.
The offensive line was charged with two penalties — offsides by right tackle Connor Wood in the opening quarter and holding by Walters in the fourth quarter. Walters’ error negated a Luther Burden III reception that would’ve put Missouri within a few yards of half field.
“We were just inconsistent,” Drinkwitz said regarding the offensive line play.
The line allowed two sacks for a loss of 14 total yards and nine tackles for loss for 31 yards — both less than Kentucky’s front.
At the long snapper position, Daniel Hawthorne — who handles points after and field goals — missed a consecutive week with an undisclosed injury. Jake Hoffman worked both punting and kicking units Saturday.
On defense, Darius Robinson left with a shoulder injury that Drinkwitz said will need to be evaluated by team doctors. The coach didn’t have a timely update on the defensive tackle.
Do the SEC scuffle
There’s no trophy involved and no historic rivalry written in the history books. But Missouri players see Kentucky as a rival, a game each season in which it can set a tone in the SEC East.
With time expiring in the first quarter, Levis broke to the Kentucky sideline for a short pick-up on first down. Running out of bounds, the quarterback felt a push from behind by Trajan Jeffcoat which stirred anger from the Wildcats’ bench.
Jeffcoat was walking away off Kentucky’s side of the field before opposing players circled him. Defensive tackle Josh Landry — who returned to uniform with a club on his left broken hand after missing last week’s action — came crashing into the scrum to ignite a bigger argument.
“Explanations really don’t matter,” Drinkwitz said after a long pause. “It’s just the results. So the result was that amongst however many people on their sideline and all the things that happened, we got a penalty.”
Landry was charged with an unsportsmanlike penalty and didn’t see the field again. The Tigers collected back-to-back sacks on the following snaps and forced a punt.
Burks back in Columbia
Four-star safety Marvin Burks made a second visit to Missouri on Saturday since he verbally committed to Ole Miss on Oct. 21, a source told the Missourian. Burks had the Tigers in his final five teams.