Football fans will have a new experience ordering food at Memorial Stadium this year with the introduction of 78 food lockers, a fast and easy way to collect food without missing the game.
Memorial Stadium is the first college stadium to debut food lockers, Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a tweet Monday. The lockers will be located on the east and west sides of the stadium, behind sections 110 and 123. All other concession stands will work as normal, said Ryan Koslen, chief communications officer for Mizzou Athletics, in an email.
An order can be placed for food and drinks through a kiosk in front of the lockers or a link in the Mizzou Tigers app. A text message will be sent once the food is ready. Alcohol purchases can also be made at the lockers, but IDs must be presented at the designated cooler next to the locker.
“It is one of many steps Mizzou Athletics is taking to enhance the game day fan experience,” Koslen said. He added that one of the reasons for the lockers was to find a new way to reduce wait times at concession stands.
The food lockers were brought to Memorial Stadium in partnership with Mastercard and Levy Restaurants, the stadium concession vendor.
“We sent out surveys following every football game last season, received a lot of feedback and these changes, which are being made, are a direct result of that feedback from listening to our fans,” Koslen said.