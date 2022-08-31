A set kiosk sit in front of the food lockers

A set kiosk sits in front of the food lockers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. There are 78 lockers total between two concessions stands – one on the east side behind section 110 and on the west side behind section 123.

Football fans will have a new experience ordering food at Memorial Stadium this year with the introduction of 78 food lockers, a fast and easy way to collect food without missing the game.

Memorial Stadium is the first college stadium to debut food lockers, Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said in a tweet Monday. The lockers will be located on the east and west sides of the stadium, behind sections 110 and 123. All other concession stands will work as normal, said Ryan Koslen, chief communications officer for Mizzou Athletics, in an email.

