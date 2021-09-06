Shawn Robinson hasn’t had this much fun playing football since high school.
The Missouri quarterback-turned-safety recorded his first career sack Saturday against Central Michigan, moving untouched through the CMU defensive line and laying into QB Jacob Sirmon for a loss of seven yards.
Robinson’s sack came on third-and-7 with just over 1:30 left in the game, forcing the Chippewas’ hand toward a field-goal attempt that did end up successful. The Tigers would score one more field goal on the ensuing drive for a final score of 34-24.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Robinson said after the game. “I was telling coach (Eliah Drinkwitz) like, ‘Oh my gosh. I want that again. That’s a great feeling.’”
Missouri’s defense had a banner day, landing nine sacks for a combined loss of 68 yards, the highest single-game total since at least 2000. Linebacker Blaze Alldredge made 3.5 sacks, the most since Brian Smith’s four sacks against New Mexico in 2006.
Devin Nicholson, Isaiah McGuire, Trajan Jeffcoat and Mekhi Wingo each added one sack, and Akial Byers had half a sack.
“Our defense, we just feed off each other,” Robinson said. “One guy doing good, it, like, just gives us energy.”
The redshirt senior was almost at a loss for words trying to describe how his sack felt to reporters following Saturday’s game. Robinson started to compare it to throwing a touchdown, but ultimately said the two feelings were too different.
“I was just, like, so excited,” he said. “That’s a really good feeling. Honestly. Y’all should try it.”
Robinson was in a much different position during the 2020 season opener, starting at quarterback as the Tigers opened against Alabama. The TCU transfer was recruited to MU after starting seven games for the Horned Frogs as a sophomore, completing 60.8% of his passes. He completed 20 of 29 passes for Missouri across two games before Connor Bazelak began to take over the reins on offense.
“Football is fun,” Robinson said, now that he’s acclimated to the opposite side of the ball with a year of offseason training under his belt.
“I feel pretty comfortable,” Robinson said. “There’s, like, so many things I still have yet to learn, and I’m still getting better at it, but I definitely feel more comfortable getting the spring under my belt.”
Robinson’s full stat line against CMU featured five tackles – four solo and one assist – and one 7-yard tackle for loss. His solo tackles were a new single-game personal best, having logged two against Mississippi State last season.