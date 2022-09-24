A contest littered with punts was decided by a fumble into the end zone in overtime. Nathaniel Peat broke free for a 20-yard rush, reaching out for the touchdown and dropping the ball, which was then recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, to end the contest.

An experienced back, Peat had the victory in his right hand but dropped it upon reaching out for the game-winning score. Auburn’s lead came on a 39-yard kick from Anders Carlson — who was handed a second attempt following a Missouri offsides penalty — and the host Tigers survived with a 17-14 victory.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

