After missing out on former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels to LSU, Missouri is still looking to the portal to add a quarterback.
The Tigers have now set their sights on former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels — a player in search of a new home.
The former Bulldog will visit Missouri on Saturday for the team’s spring game, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
JT Daniels appeared in five games in 2021 before suffering an upper-body injury. He ended up losing the starting job to Stenson Bennett, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the national title. Daniels began his collegiate career at USC prior to transferring to Georgia. He has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career.
This won’t be the first time Daniels visits Columbia. On Dec. 12, 2020, he had one of his better collegiate games — throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 49-14 beatdown on the Tigers at Faurot Field.
‘Black and Gold game’ rosters revealed
Missouri held a draft Wednesday for its 2022 spring game, with players selected by seniors Barrett Banister and Isaiah McGuire to the “Mizzou” team, and Connor Wood and Darius Robinson to the “Tigers” team.
The top three picks were quarterback Brady Cook at No. 1 to the Mizzou team, offensive lineman Javon Foster second to the Tigers team and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper with the third pick to the Mizzou squad.
Cook is paired with five-star freshman Luther Burden. Their opposing quarterback is Tyler Macon, who will have the opportunity to use Stanford-transfer and Rock Bridge grad Nathaniel Peat in his backfield.
The annual event will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field.