About eight hours after closing time, Printer’s Alley is quiet.
It’s 10 a.m. Saturday, and a light rain creates puddles on the cobblestones outside some of Nashville’s oldest buildings. String lights remain on overhead and so do some of the neon signs denoting bars and attractions like The Brass Stables Play & Dance Theater, The Climax Saloon and Fleet Street Pub.
At the north end of the alley, in the shadow of the city’s UBS Tower, Skull’s Rainbow Room is closed up. Metal bars over its doors help keep out any unwanted daytime visitors, and the first floor is windowless because of the burlesque shows it puts on at night.
The bar’s founder and namesake, David “Skull” Schulman, is also considered “The Mayor of Printers Alley,” helping establish the alley’s nightlife scene when he opened Skull’s in 1948. He even died within its walls – throat slit and head bloodied, murdered at 80 years old.
“The Alley will always be here, I expect. … And I’ll stay here with it,” said Schulman, according to the Skull’s Rainbow Room website.
Printer’s Alley wasn’t always a stop in Nashville’s vibrant nightlife. During the late 1800s, the area was home to more than 36 newspaper publishers as well as cafes, gambling parlors and speakeasies. Both the Tennessean and The Nashville Banner got their starts in Printer’s Alley. It is now a National Register Historic District.
A painted sign on one of the buildings across from Skull’s boasts of the alley’s 100-year history and the many famous guests that have walked its cobblestones, including five U.S. presidents. Back in the early 1800s, Andrew Jackson even stored his horses in the alley, around the corner from his law office on Union Street.
Musicians from Hank Williams to Jimi Hendrix have played shows at different venues in the alley. Steven Tyler is known to play surprise shows in the Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar, next to Skull's.
“History surrounds you here,” the sign reads. “The walls of these buildings bespeak our age, heritage and serve as constant reminders of our historic entertainment past. We are proud of our heritage and prouder still to offer it to you our patrons.”
A few pairs and groups of four stroll through the alley. A red delivery truck idles near the entrance onto Church Street, over which a neon sign denoting the alley and boasting an illustration of a newspaper boy stretches. Over by Skull’s, an “Xperience Nashville” tour bus drives up the perpendicular street.
Printer’s Alley has a sort of Bourbon Street feel to it, though it’s hard to tell exactly what the mood is like hours before any of the establishments open. The historic Printer's Alley Lofts allows guests to stay in a 1900s-era building that looks straight out of New Orleans. There are also more than a few Mardi Gras decorations littered around in windows and displays.
Signs and paintings outside different buildings in the alley still reference its prohibition routes. "Prohibition ends here," reads one outside Alley Taps. Art in general is abundant in the alley, from painted murals of butterflies and roses to words and drawings on wood-covered windows.
The newest looking part of the alley is a walk-up window for Daddy's Dogs, a chain hot dog company in Nashville. Its menu lists hot dogs inspired by different cities and states from across the U.S. including Seattle, Chicago and Georgia.
Despite the newer businesses and the old ones that have been renovated or repurposed, Printer's Alley has the ability to take one back in time for a moment as you walk its small stretch of the city.
As Missouri kicks off its game against Vanderbilt, the alley will start to come alive for the evening, offering burlesque shows, live jazz and all different varieties of food. Its brick buildings will be draped in neon light, and music will spill from the doors.
Come morning, it will be quiet again.