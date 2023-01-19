Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night.

Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.

  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

