Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night.
Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Former Miami quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Missouri, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Thursday night.
Garcia entered the transfer portal Tuesday, and, per the report, the redshirt freshman is expected to enroll at MU by the end of the week.
A consensus four-star recruit, Garcia was a highly touted prospect out of Grayson High School in Georgia. ESPN ranked the 6-foot-3, 198-pound QB as the second-best player out of Georgia in the 2021 class. He received 24 Power Five offers out of high school and chose Miami over several SEC programs. MU was not among his offers out of high school.
Garcia played sparingly in his two seasons with the Hurricanes because of a season-ending ankle injury his freshman year. He split time under center with Tyler Van Dyke in 2022.
In his eight appearances last season, Garcia completed 68 of 115 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns. He threw four interceptions.
Garcia is the second quarterback to join the Tigers this offseason, as Hutchinson CC product Dylan Laible committed to MU on Tuesday as a preferred walk-on.
While 2022 starter Brady Cook is absent as he recovers from shoulder surgery he had for a torn labrum in December, Garcia, Laible and four-star freshman Sam Horn figure to be competing at QB this spring.
In his opening press conference, new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore noted the passing game as an area of improvement for the Tigers’ offense moving forward. Moore and coach Eli Drinkwitz have now brought in talent and experience to build depth and competition in the QB room.
MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.