Former Missouri and current Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus, according to General Manager Brandon Beane.
Beane says that the team respects his decision.
Gaines missed the entirety of last season after a core muscle injury. He signed a one-year contract with the Bills worth $910,000. He will receive $150,000 this season and $760,000 in the 2021 season.
Gaines is the 38th NFL player so far to opt out of next season and the second Bills player, following defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.