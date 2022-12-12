Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms.
Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 while redshirting in 2012.
The Missouri City, Texas, native totaled 86 tackles and five interceptions in his collegiate career. Gibson was also deployed on special teams, returning 16 kicks in his career for 291 yards.
Gibson was admired for his drive to play professional football and his presence in his family as a father, a brother and a son. He left behind four children.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Gibson’s funeral expenses.