John Gibson III

John Gibson III

 L.G. Patterson

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms.

Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 while redshirting in 2012.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022

