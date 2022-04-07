Former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has joined former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring process.
“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” Wilks said in a statement. “This lawsuit has shed further light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront.”
Wilks’ complaint says that the Arizona Cardinals, who hired Wilks as head coach in 2018 only to fire him after one season, discriminated against him “in a manner consistent with the experience of many Black coaches.” He accused the Cardinals of hiring him as a “bridge coach” and not giving him any meaningful chance to succeed.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim hired Wilks, then proceeded to trade up in the draft to take quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen is now a backup on the Atlanta Falcons after unsuccessful one-year stints on the Cardinals and Dolphins. Wilks’ Cardinals went 3-13 and received the No. 1 pick in the ensuing NFL draft.
Wilks’ complaint points out that Keim, who is white, kept his job and received a contract extension after drafting Rosen, among other “poor personnel decisions,” and being convicted of driving under the influence during the offseason, while Wilks was fired. It also states that Wilks was replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, who is also white, despite having “no prior NFL coaching experience and coming off multiple losing seasons as a Head Coach at Texas Tech.”
Kingsbury and the Cardinals used the first overall pick on Kyler Murray, a much better quarterback than Wilks had.
“Mr. Kingsbury, armed with quarterback Kyler Murray, has been given a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks and, to his credit, has succeeded,” the complaint said. “That said, Mr. Wilks, given the same opportunity afforded to Mr. Kingsbury, surely would have succeeded as well.”
Wilks also alleged that Keim, while suspended for DUI, negotiated a new contract with running back David Johnson during his “so-called suspension.” The suspension also meant that Wilks did not have a general manager “during a critical time of the preseason.”
Wilks also said that he wanted to trade up to draft Josh Allen in the 2018 draft. Allen has become one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks at the Buffalo Bills.
While not as damning as Flores’ claim that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2018, Wilks also alleged that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell was “pissed” that the Cardinals beat the Green Bay Packers late in 2018, potentially harming their draft position.
Wilks spent one year as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator after being fired by the Cardinals. He then took a year off before coming to Missouri as defensive coordinator in 2021.
Currently, Wilks is the Carolina Panthers’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.