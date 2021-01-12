Former Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett signed with the New York Giants to a reserve/future contract.
Garrett went undrafted out of college and spent time with the Tennessee Titans before the 2020 season. He was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in September but was released midway through the season.
At Missouri, he was a team captain and one of the top linebackers in the country before a torn pectoral tendon against Troy ended his college career. He recorded three defensive touchdowns, three interceptions and 43 tackles in five games during the 2019 season.