Smith to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Former Missouri and NFL lineman Justin Smith will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the organization announced Thursday. Smith will be joined by former Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, Kansas City Chiefs legend Derrick Johnson, St. Louis Cardinals great Terry Pendleton and Missouri State University alumnus and major league pitcher Brad Ziegler, among others.
Smith, a Missouri and NFL standout, had two All-Big 12 appearances to go with his First Team All-American year as a junior in 2000. Smith broke the Missouri single-season sacks record with 11 in his junior year. He left the Tigers as the then-sacks record holder with 22.5 in three years.
Smith led Missouri to its first bowl win in 17 years in 1998. He was drafted fourth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to spend 14 years in the NFL, making five consecutive Pro Bowls appearances between 2009-13 and winning the Sports Illustrated Defensive Player of the Year in 2011.
The enshrinement will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.
—Missourian staff