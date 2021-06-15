Former Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, rejoining the team he played with in 2018.
Richardson returns to Minnesota after a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. The St. Louis native played for Missouri in 2012 and 2013 after transferring from College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. He recorded 112 total tackles and six sacks as a Tiger.
He was selected No. 13 overall by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft and has played 121 professional games. His best season came in 2014 when he had 67 tackles and set a career high with eight sacks.