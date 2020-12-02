J'Mon Moore has signed with the Houston Texans practice squad, according to reports.
Moore, who played for Missouri from 2013-17, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2018 in the fourth round. He has two career catches for 15 yards with Green Bay and has also played for the Cleveland Browns.
During his time at Missouri, Moore led the team in receiving his sophomore and senior seasons, and his 1,012 receiving yards as a junior led the Southeastern Conference. Moore finished his collegiate career with 158 receptions for 2,477 yards and 21 touchdowns in 50 games. He also had one rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion reception.