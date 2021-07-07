Just under a month after entering the transfer portal, former Missouri cornerback Chris Mills committed to Texas State on Wednesday.
Mills, a redshirt junior, played in six games in 2020, recording four tackles. He appeared in two before tearing his ACL in 2019.
A Converse, Texas, native, Mills was a three-star recruit out of high school. He chose Missouri over offers from Arizona, Houston and Michigan State, among others.
Missouri's defensive backfield will have a different look when the season starts Sept. 4 than during spring practice, with cornerbacks Jarvis Ware and Jadarrius Perkins also leaving the program. Tulsa transfers Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV will likely see significant playing time in their first seasons with the Tigers as a result.