More than a month after entering the transfer portal, former Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware committed to the University of Central Florida via Twitter on Monday night.
The Florida native will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Ware played in 28 games over three seasons with the Tigers, recording 51 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
The move reunites Ware with former Missouri secondary coach David Gibbs, who is now in the same role with the Knights. UCF went 6-4 in 2020 and hired Gus Malzahn as its new coach Feb. 15.