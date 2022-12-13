Former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was named head coach at Purdue, the school announced Tuesday.

Walters coached at Missouri from 2015 to 2020, serving under three coaches — Gary Pinkel, Barry Odom and Eli Drinkwitz. Pinkel hired him as the Tigers' safeties coach in 2015, and he became Odom's defensive coordinator in 2018. Drinkwitz retained him as defensive coordinator when he replaced Odom in December 2019, but he left Missouri for the sam position at Illinois after the 2020 season.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

