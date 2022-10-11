The biggest Missouri-related NFL news this week isn’t any one player’s performance, but instead the promotion of a former coach. On Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks interim head coach after firing Matt Rhule.
Wilks served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator last season before leaving in the offseason to take over as the Panthers’ defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.
The former Missouri DC now leads a team that is 1-4 this season. It’s his second head-coaching stint in the NFL; he last held the post with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
Bolton shines in Chiefs’ comeback win
Nick Bolton made seven total tackles as the Kansas City Chiefs stormed back from a 20-3 deficit to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The former Missouri linebacker made his presence felt all night, making several crucial tackles on key downs. With 47 tackles and two sacks through Kansas City’s first five games, Bolton has quickly risen up the defensive depth chart since being drafted ahead of the 2021 season.
Bills’ Morse plays 100th NFL game
A former Tiger reached a significant NFL milestone this past weekend.
Bills center Mitch Morse, who played at Missouri from 2010-14, played his 100th NFL game Sunday as Buffalo beat Pittsburgh 38-3.
Morse started his NFL career in Kansas City, where he played for the Chiefs from 2015-18, before moving on to Buffalo.
Several other past Missouri offensive lineman started in the NFL this week. Connor McGovern started in the New York Jets’ 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins, while Larry Borom played in the Chicago Bears’ 29-22 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings.