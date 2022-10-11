Panthers Wilks Football

Former Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks speaks during a news conference Tuesday after being named the Carolina Panthers' interim head coach.

 Chris Carlson/The Associated Press

The biggest Missouri-related NFL news this week isn’t any one player’s performance, but instead the promotion of a former coach. On Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks interim head coach after firing Matt Rhule.

Wilks served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator last season before leaving in the offseason to take over as the Panthers’ defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

