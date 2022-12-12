Travion Ford

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend.

Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the Tigers' defense over the past two seasons. The St. Louis product appeared in one game in 2021 but was sidelined by an injury after.

