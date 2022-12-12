Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend.
Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the Tigers' defense over the past two seasons. The St. Louis product appeared in one game in 2021 but was sidelined by an injury after.
Toledo's defensive line coach, Craig Kuligowski, was under staff for Missouri during Gary Pinkel's tenure. Former Tigers edge rusher Michael Sam credited Kuligowski for his success.
Jernigan to return
Defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan announced on Twitter he will use his final season of eligibility at Missouri. Transferring after three seasons at Oklahoma State, Jernigan played in all 12 regular-season games for the Tigers, totaling 13 tackles and one sack.
MU offers Arkin
The tight end position appears to be an emphasis for the Tigers in the transfer portal, as outgoing Colorado State tight end Tanner Arkin picked up an offer from Missouri on Friday. The redshirt freshman reeled in 14 passes for 116 yards this season.
Adeleye sets top four
Texas A&M transfer defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye set his top-four list Monday: USC, California, Michigan State and Miami, per Nick Harris of Rivals. The Tigers offered the former five-star recruit Dec. 5.
Coastal Carolina transfer linebacker Josaiah Stewart set his top-three list Monday: LSU, Michigan and USC. The sophomore received an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.
Link visits Craig
Missouri special teams coordinator Erik Link visited Class of 2023 commit Blake Craig on Sunday. Craig told Missouri this weekend he will make an official visit this week. The kicker will also be enrolling early in January.
Craig received Missouri Football Coaches Association All-Conference first team, Class 6 District 4 All-District first team and All-State first team awards for the second straight year.
Awards
Battle's Rickie Dunn was named a MFCA Class 5 All-State running back. Dunn received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers on Nov. 6 after his visit for the Kentucky game. The senior rushed for 1,331 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
Hickman's Elijah Morton received Academic All-State honors. The junior linebacker visited Missouri on Nov. 25 for the Arkansas game.
After recently decommitting from Wisconsin, Ashley Williams was named to the Louisiana 4-5A All-District Team. Williams told the Missourian this past week he's considering the Tigers again and would take a visit if offered one.