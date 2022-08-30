With roster cuts coming Tuesday in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens waived 2022 sixth-round pick Tyler Badie. The running back rushed for 65 yards on 23 attempts across three preseason games while also catching four passes for 14 yards.
There are no further reports on what lies next for Badie, but the 2021 SEC-leading rusher could land on the Ravens' practice squad or with another NFL franchise.
Offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms was waived by the Houston Texans. Simms went undrafted in 2020 and has yet to start an NFL game after spending the last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the NFC, the Washington Commanders released tight end Kendall Blanton. Blanton had been claimed off waivers last week from the Los Angeles Rams. He made a pair of receptions for 32 yards in two preseason appearances.
Three former Tigers make NFL rosters
The Los Angeles Chargers released their initial roster Tuesday with backup quarterback Chase Daniel and running back Larry Rountree listed. Rountree was on the cusp of not making the roster while named the fourth string at his position.
Daniels enters his 13th season, second with the Chargers, after going undrafted in 2009. Rountree, a sixth-round pick in 2021, is entering his second year on the Chargers' roster.
Safety Joshuah Bledsoe made the New England Patriots' 53-man roster, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Bledsoe was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2021, but he did not appear in a game last season due to multiple injuries.
Bledsoe caught attention on Twitter in August for a forced fumble against the Carolina Panthers in the second week of the preseason.