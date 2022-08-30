With roster cuts coming Tuesday in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens waived 2022 sixth-round pick Tyler Badie. The running back rushed for 65 yards on 23 attempts across three preseason games while also catching four passes for 14 yards.

There are no further reports on what lies next for Badie, but the 2021 SEC-leading rusher could land on the Ravens' practice squad or with another NFL franchise.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you