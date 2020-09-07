A host of Missouri players missed a spot on an NFL team’s 53-man roster after being cut or waived on the league’s roster deadline day Saturday.
But not all hope is lost for some of the former Tigers. Three undrafted free agents in April’s NFL Draft earned spots on NFL practice squads Sunday.
Trystan Colon-Castillo, a three-year starter at center from 2017-19, was added to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, while last year’s kicker and punter, Tucker McCann, was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, last year’s starter at tackle, made the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.
One MU star who went unsigned was linebacker Cale Garrett, who was putting together an impressive 2019 season until a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 against Troy. Garrett was one of the final cuts in the Titans’ training camp after going undrafted in April and will now be a free agent.
Four other former Tigers also signed with practice squads. Evan Boehm, an offensive lineman from 2012-15, signed with the Buffalo Bills. Damarea Crockett, a running back from 2016-18, signed with the Green Bay Packers. Terez Hall, a linebacker from 2015-18, signed with the New England patriots. And Kendall Blanton, a tight end from 2014-18, signed with the Los Angeles Rams.