Former Missouri football defensive lineman Aldon Smith will serve 12 months in prison stemming from an arrest in 2021 for a DUI, according to reports from KRON4’s Phil Mayer. He was also handed five years of supervised probation Friday.
Smith, who was drafted seventh overall in the 2011 NFL draft by San Francisco after two seasons in Columbia, reportedly rear-ended a truck in the early afternoon Dec. 6, 2021, in San Mateo County, California, before offering the truck driver $1,000 to drive him home. The driver called the California Highway Patrol, and Smith refused a field sobriety test. He was later found to have a blood-alcohol level of .288 in an area where the legal limit to drive is .08.