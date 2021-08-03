Former Missouri offensive lineman Evan Boehm signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday.
Boehm, a native of Lee's Summit, played for the Tigers from 2012 to 2015. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, and has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. He spent the 2020 season on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.
At Missouri, he was a four-year starter, playing in 52 consecutive games.
In high school at Lee's Summit West, Boehm won the Thomas A. Simone Award for best player in the Kansas City metro area.