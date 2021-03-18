Aleshia Jordan was rubbing her stomach, talking to her then-unborn son, Jordan Harold — a “miracle baby” for the 26-year-old — when she told him she was tired.
”Suddenly, he started kicking, kicking, kicking,” Aleshia Jordan said.
Soon after, Aleshia Jordan was rushed to the hospital for a cesarean section. The then-first-time mom remembers thinking, “Is that all I had to say?”
Aleshia Jordan went on to have two daughters — Jazmin Kelley, 20, and Jayla Kelley, 18 — also high-risk pregnancies. She says Harold, a former Missouri defensive lineman who’s now playing Fan Controlled Football, is the protector not just of herself and his sisters, but the entire family.
Years later, when Harold was 8 or 9 years old, Aleshia Jordan was lying down, crying, when she again told her son she was tired. The family was “down on a lot of different things in life” at the time, Harold said.
He looked at his mom.
“Mom, you lay down and get some rest, but you gotta get back up because we need you,” he said.
Aleshia Jordan began to shake violently before raising her head and speaking in words Harold didn’t quite understand. “Something took over her,” he said.
“If you ask me, it was God, definitely,” Harold said. “From that point on, things changed for me and my family, and really for her. That was something I’ll never forget.”
Even people outside Harold’s family see him as a protector, defender and giver. When he started playing football, his coaches called him a teddy bear because of his heart.
”Jordan is truly a wise man for his age, and I’m not just saying that because he’s my son,” Aleshia Jordan said. “I’m saying it because that’s who he is, and anybody who knows him knows that.”
Harold has dealt with much adversity of his own. One of his close childhood friends, Nick Turner, who went to Northwest Missouri State and played alongside Harold in Kuwait, died in 2016 from a pre-existing seizure disorder. The same year Harold ended up transferring to Missouri, Michael Brown was killed in his hometown of Ferguson. Harold’s stepfather, Victor Allen Jordan Sr., passed away Jan. 26, 2020.
At 26, Harold still is playing football, still motivated by his innate ability to take care of those around him, still having to take care of himself. His life experiences have prompted him to start his own life-coaching business, Elevated Being by Jordan Harold, which focuses on the intersections of physical, mental, spiritual and financial training.
“The adversity I’ve faced, I feel as though I’ve been elevated to a place to where I’m not afraid of any challenge when I take it head on,” Harold said. “And that’s what I mean by elevated. I’m able to handle things a certain way now. I’m not really too bothered by too much.”
The most recent challenge Harold has faced is being separated from his grandma, who spent two weeks hospitalized with COVID-19 in St. Louis while he’s been in Atlanta playing FCF.
Even hundreds of miles away, Harold was his grandma’s protector, reminding his mom and family to remain faithful while balancing his own schedule and responsibilities for one of the hottest new football leagues in the U.S.
Fan Controlled Football started in 2015 with a single team in Salt Lake City. Fans named the team, designed its logo and jersey, recruited players and hired the team’s coach. The venture was a success and attracted attention from the streaming platform Twitch, which offered FCF’s founders a distribution partnership.
After bringing on team owners and doing some fundraising, Fan Controlled Football Season v1.0 came to be.
There are four teams: Glacier Boyz, Beasts, Wild Aces and Zappers. Team owners include everyone from former National Football League players Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman to current New York Mets pitcher Trevor May; from The Bachelor franchise’s Rachel Lindsay to Quavious Keyate Marshall, better known by his rap alias Quavo Huncho — one of the owners Harold was most excited to interact with.
The exact logistics of how a fan-controlled league works are tricky, but the basics are simple. Fans call plays through Twitch and the FCF app for their chosen team, first picking “Run” or “Pass” and then one of four diagrammed plays. Whichever has the most votes, wins.
Players are drafted weekly by the fans, too. Like fantasy football, the defense counts as one unit — there’s either the Heavy Hitters, of which Harold is a member, or the Shut Down Squad — and the offensive lines are drafted as a group. Otherwise, players are sent to play with new teammates each week, barring a few exceptions.
Games are 7-on-7 and played on a 50-yard field for exactly one hour. There’s no kicking or special teams.
Harold said the league’s setup makes it a great jumping-off point for players like himself hoping for NFL careers.
“If you can win here, you can win a lot of places,” Harold said. “If you can do certain things, it’s a great, great place to come transition on to the next level and beyond.”
He’s also not the only former Tiger playing in the FCF’s inaugural season. Former Missouri punt returner Richaud Floyd is a wide receiver in the league, and has played both with and against Harold in the league’s short season.
Floyd said he didn’t know Harold would also be in Atlanta until a few days before they arrived for quarantine, but he said Harold’s work ethic has made it a blessing to be around him again.
“It’s great to have a brother I have from Mizzou in the same league as me,” Floyd said. “First and foremost, he’s the best teammate I’ve ever had. Never had a bad day, always keeping everybody up, always doing the right thing. Never seen a coach getting on him for doing the wrong thing. He’s always doing the right thing on the field as well as in the locker room and society. He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.”
Harold started his football career at Northwest Missouri State, one of the country’s top NCAA Division II football programs. He was a redshirt freshman — and Scout Team Player of the Year on defense — when the Bearcats won their fourth NCAA national championship 43-28 against Lenoir-Rhyne in 2013.
The following summer, Harold, Turner and another friend from home who played at Northwest, Myles McIntyre, played for Team USA at the 2014 International Federation of American Football Under-19 World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Harold and McIntyre were selected as captains for the team, which beat Canada 40-17 for a gold medal.
But in the Bearcats’ 2014 season, Harold still didn’t see the in-game reps he wanted. He played in just two games and recorded only one tackle.
“I went through so much internal turmoil that I was just fighting through, that’s when I felt like I needed a change,” Harold said.
The following summer, Harold’s Team USA coach, Aaron Brady, invited him to talk to a youth camp in Missouri. The trip took him through Columbia on Interstate 70, where a billboard with four words painted across it changed Harold’s life.
“Bleed black and gold.”
Harold took the literal sign as a metaphorical one, too.
“I remember my heart exploded,” Harold said. “My skin, like, lifted. I don’t even know how to explain it. Whatever anybody believes in, if I had to explain God or divine intervention, the voice speaking to me in some way, it was that.”
Later, when Harold was telling the kids at that camp, “Be true to yourself,” he knew he was talking to himself. He called his mom to tell her that Missouri football was calling him.
“As a parent, I let my kids make their decisions and I support them, but what’s important is they understand the risks,” Aleshia Jordan said. “You’re talking about leaving a scholarship and going and walking on, and there’s a risk.”
For Harold, the rest was history. He was admitted to MU, tried out for the team, made it and was a captain by his senior season in 2017. Following his redshirt season in 2015, he amassed 47 total tackles and 4.5 sacks in two seasons.
But his post-college career took a while to get off the ground, at least in the way he wanted. He played more international ball in China, with some financial help from then-Missouri coaches Cornell Ford and Brick Haley, and then Mexico.
He enjoyed himself — “I made a big family over there that will be with me forever,” Harold said — but his sights were set on the NFL.
The most viral moment of Harold’s life happened as most viral moments do — on accident.
Everything Harold did was on purpose, but it was a chance encounter with Fox 46’s Will Kunkel that turned the moment from a bust to a must-see. The TV anchor had taken a different route to work than usual, one that took him right past Bank of America Stadium where Harold was standing outside holding a sign.
“Will pass rush for hot wings,” it read.
The clip made the rounds on sports countdown shows over the next few days, and the sign’s content attracted attention from wing companies, some of which even gave Harold and his family free meals.
Harold’s target for the stunt, the Carolina Panthers, didn’t have much they could offer him at the time. It was May, and the team’s roster was full. Other NFL teams Harold contacted were facing the same dilemma.
So Harold became his own agent and explored other options.
Teams from the Arena Football League invited him to practices. He participated in the XFL Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash of his career, a 4.65. He even paid to attend the 2019 Pacific Pro Scrimmage, an invitation-only scouting event for the NFL, Xtreme Football League and Canadian Football League, put on in part by Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee.
Harold attracted attention at the event, which only featured 16-20 players, and was offered a contract by the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.
“I could have waited on the XFL Draft,” Harold said. “I could have, but I had a guaranteed contract. So I’m like, shit, I gotta take this. It’s guaranteed.”
But then COVID-19 hit. The U.S.-Canadian border closed, and the CFL didn’t conduct a season. It still hasn’t resumed play.
So Harold went back to focusing on his work with Elevated Being, hoping the connections he’d formed in the years since college would provide a new opportunity.
Then one day, he got an email telling him to call FCF head coach John Jenkins.
Even though she can’t attend Harold’s FCF games because the league is closed to in-person fans, Aleshia Jordan has been an avid viewer of the league’s Twitch streams and has been doing her best to learn everything she can about the league and how it operates.
“It’s a new concept, but I think every game we’re all learning something different about it,” she said. “I could see football going this way. I think it’s gonna get bigger and bigger. If you see the field, the whole branding around it, it is unbelievable. It is awesome. You can see that it’s a huge investment.”
She appreciates the effort the league is taking to prepare its players for life after football. Players like Harold who also are entrepreneurs presented summaries of their businesses to the executives and team owners. It’s the type of well-roundedness a mother wants for their child.
More than anything else, FCF has reminded Harold how important networking can be, and how perseverance is key in that process.
“You gotta keep making connections,” he said. “I guess something you could say I learned is I realized opportunity is everywhere. As long as you don’t give up, as long as you keep going, you’ll be presented with opportunity.”
Harold won’t be in Atlanta much longer. The FCF People’s Championship takes place Saturday, with the Glacier Boyz and Wild Aces vying for the league’s first title. After that, he’ll be back to sending out film to different leagues, acting as his own agent and looking for a place to play next. Harold feels like he has a “high chance” of being looked at again by the CFL and NFL.
Harold only has one person in mind for who he’s seeing once he’s out of the bubble, though.
“As soon as I’m able to, I’m going straight to my [grandmother],” he said. “We got to chill and eat some Imo’s.”