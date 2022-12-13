After entering the transfer portal Wednesday, former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White didn't wait long to find a new home. White committed to SMU on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram.
White missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury he suffered in spring camp. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted in recent weeks the graduate offensive tackle planned to apply for a medical redshirt to play in the 2023 season.
SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods worked under Drinkwitz at Missouri in 2020 and 2021 as the Tigers' tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, overlapping with White in Columbia.
Newson officially visits Missouri
Sophomore linebacker Triston Newson made an official visit to Missouri this past weekend. The Northeast Mississippi Community College product was named the 2022 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference North Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 107 tackles, three interceptions and forcing four fumbles.
After being recruited by linebackers coach DJ Smith, Newson verbally committed to the Tigers on Nov. 25. He chose Missouri over Indiana, Colorado and Washington State, among others.
Guyer pipeline
Missouri offered three Class of 2024 recruits — Josiah Martin, Eli Bowen and Willie Goodacre — Tuesday from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. Smith offered all three recruits, putting them in contact with specific coaches on staff to talk with.
Martin, a three-star wide receiver according to 247Sports, received his third SEC offer by way of the Tigers. The 6-foot, 170-pound wideout also picked up an offer from Arkansas on Tuesday.
"Let’s get my little cousin locked in," Missouri Class of 2023 quarterback commit Gabarri Johnson posted on Twitter. "(Mizzou) fans show him some love."
Bowen was rated a four-star cornerback, holding 17 Power Five offers as of Tuesday. His brother, Peyton, is verbally committed to Notre Dame in the Class of 2023.
Goodacre hasn't received a star rating from 247Sports, but the offensive tackle is turning heads on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman has offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Michigan State and Nebraska.
"It’s always fun to play with my teammates, but right now, it is far too early to talk about committing," Goodacre said. "But it would be great to play with Josiah and Eli for four more years."
With it being his first SEC offer, Goodacre is grateful for the opportunity to play in a "competitive conference." Looking to show more leadership qualities in his senior season, the lineman is poised for another year as a starter on Guyer's offensive line.
Who is Missouri targeting?
Drinkwitz recently followed four more transfer portal players: running back MarShawn Lloyd, defensive end Trace Ford, tight end Seydou Traore and wide receiver E.J. Williams.
While this doesn't indicate the four players have been offered, it shows interest from the Tigers. Missouri played against Lloyd, a former South Carolina running back, in October.
Jones commits to Illinois
East Carolina transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones committed to Illinois on Monday. Missouri personnel followed Jones when he entered the portal, but the center didn't announce any offers on Twitter.