Missouri Vanderbilt Football (copy)

Missouri offensive lineman Hyrin White (50) plays against Vanderbilt on Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

After entering the transfer portal Wednesday, former Missouri offensive tackle Hyrin White didn't wait long to find a new home. White committed to SMU on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram.

White missed the entire 2022 season with a leg injury he suffered in spring camp. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted in recent weeks the graduate offensive tackle planned to apply for a medical redshirt to play in the 2023 season.

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

