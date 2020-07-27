Former Missouri wideout Emanuel Hall was waived by the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

He was added to the team’s reserve non-football injury list Monday, meaning he can’t practice or play in games for at least the first six weeks of the season and doesn’t count against the team’s 90-man roster limit. Hall announced in June he tore his Achilles.

This is third NFL team for Hall after being waived by the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaners in 2019.

Hall had 2,016 yards and 16 touchdowns at Missouri from 2015-18.

