Former Missouri standout Tyler Badie, who was waived Tuesday, signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad Wednesday. The Ravens signed Kenyan Drake, leaving him the odd man out of the running back room.
After making the initial roster of the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, running back Larry Rountree III was waived following the addition of veteran back Sony Michel.
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Tyree Gillespie off waivers from the Tennessee Titans — who waived the safety Tuesday after acquiring him from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.
Tight end Kendall Blanton was also claimed off waivers, per Harold R. Kuntz of Fox4 News. The Blue Springs South product returns to his hometown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Drinkwitz offers injury update Wednesday
MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said the Tigers hope to have defensive lineman Ky Montgomery back this season during the SEC Coaches Weekly Media Teleconference on Wednesday. Montgomery is recovering from ACL surgery.
Offensive lineman Hyrin White, who went down in spring camp, is expecting a decision on his season status by the bye week.