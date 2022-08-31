Ravens Cardinals Football

Baltimore Ravens running back Tyler Badie (30) runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of a preseason game Aug. 21 in Glendale, Ariz. The former Missouri standout was selected in the sixth round (No. 196 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Badie signed to the Ravens' practice squad Wednesday.

 Darryl Webb/The Associated Press

Former Missouri standout Tyler Badie, who was waived Tuesday, signed to the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad Wednesday. The Ravens signed Kenyan Drake, leaving him the odd man out of the running back room.

After making the initial roster of the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, running back Larry Rountree III was waived following the addition of veteran back Sony Michel.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

