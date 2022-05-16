Former Missouri football and NFL standout Justin Smith is set to become the defensive ends coach at Rock Bridge, the team announced via its Twitter account Monday.
Smith had a fruitful playing career in Missouri before turning pro. He was a standout at Jefferson City before joining the Tigers where he would become one of the greatest defensive linemen in team history.
In his first season at Mizzou in 1998, Smith became the first true freshman to start all 11 games since 1986. He also earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.
Smith became a first-team all-Big 12 selection in his sophomore year before having an outstanding junior season when he earned a second all-Big 12 selection and was a First Team All-American. He also anchored a Missouri defense with former Tigers head coach Barry Odom.
Smith was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the fourth pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Bengals before joining the San Francisco 49ers, where he became a five-time Pro Bowler and appeared in Super Bowl XLVII. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
Smith joins a Rock Bridge team which went 4-6 last season. The Bruins also have a new head coach, after Matt Perkins took over the program in February.