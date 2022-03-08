The second-leading passer in Missouri football history is on the move. The Broncos have agreed to trade Drew Lock to the Seahawks in a blockbuster deal for likely future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Lock, the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2018, goes to Seattle along with defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder for Wilson and a fourth-rounder. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that Lock is part of the deal.
A four-year starter at Missouri and 2017 first-team All-SEC quarterback, Lock’s tenure in Denver ends after three disappointing years. He showed enough promise in five games as a rookie to earn the full-time starting job in his second year, but he proceeded to lead the NFL in interceptions and throw for only 6.6 yards per attempt.
Last season, the Broncos brought in veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater to compete with Lock. Broncos coach Vic Fangio named Bridgewater the starter before the season, effectively ending Lock’s chances of becoming Denver’s franchise QB.
In Seattle, Lock gets a fresh start and potentially a real chance at a starting job, given what teams seem to think of the 2022 quarterback draft class.
He’ll deal with the same big issue he dealt with in Denver: a division with multiple very good quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray, along with last year’s No. 3 overall pick in Trey Lance), albeit to a lesser extent. He’ll also probably have a poor offensive line and have to face pass rushers Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa a combined six times a year.
Still, Lock now gets to throw to deep-ball specialists D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — as well as Fant, who is an ascending player — who fit well with a strong-armed quarterback like him. He also won’t face quite the same expectations on a team that’s more than likely going into a rebuilding phase, despite having to fill Wilson’s massive shoes.
In three years since Lock left, Missouri has started three different opening-day quarterbacks and will start a fourth in 2022.