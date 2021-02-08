Former Missouri wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will become Kirkwood High School’s next football coach, per a release from the Kirkwood School District.
Maclin, a Kirkwood graduate who played eight seasons in the NFL, had been with the St. Louis suburb’s program for the last two seasons as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
His hiring is pending the approval of the district’s board of education, which will meet Feb. 22.
“The athletic program at Kirkwood High School comes with a rich tradition and the football program has been a part of that tradition for many, many years,” Kirkwood athletic director Corey Nesslage said in the release. “Coach Maclin has lived and walked the footsteps of that tradition and we, as a community, are very excited to see how Coach Maclin can add to those traditions.”
Maclin played for Missouri in 2007 and 2008, making 182 catches for 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was an All-American both years.
He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles 19th overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. Maclin played five seasons in Philadelphia before spending two with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Baltimore Ravens. He retired in 2019, finishing his career with 6,835 receiving yards.