Sixteen years after making the leap to the NFL and two weeks after defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left Missouri’s program, Steve Wilks is returning to college football.
The veteran coach was hired as Missouri’s new defensive coordinator Thursday, the team announced in a release. He’s the first offseason hire for Missouri following its 5-5 finish in 2020. Wilks joins coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s staff as a replacement for Walters, who left the Tigers for the defensive coordinator job at Illinois.
“As I took time off to reflect over the past year, I wanted to find a good program with great people that was moving in the right direction, and without a doubt, Mizzou Football has all of that,” Wilks said in the release.
Wilks, who did not coach at any level in the 2020 season, spent his last season in the NFL as a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He had been fired by the Arizona Cardinals following a 3-13 rookie season as head coach in 2018. Before that, he coached on six different staffs in his 14-year tenure in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers and Carolina Panthers.
Wilks coached in Super Bowl XLI with the Bears and Super Bowl L for the Panthers, losing both contests. With both teams, Wilks’ defenses thrived. The Bears defense ended its 2006 season No. 3 in the NFL; Wilks’ Carolina defenses finished in the top 10 in five of his six years with the team.
A former defensive back who recorded four career interceptions in college for Appalachian State, Wilks is known for coaching pass defense. During his stint with the Browns, Cleveland’s pass defense ranked seventh in the NFL, allowing an average of 216.9 yards per game. Arizona’s passing defense also shined while Wilks was head coach, finishing fourth in passing yards allowed at 210 per game.
He started his coaching career in 1995 at the Division II level before making the jump to FCS in 2000 as a defensive backs coach at Illinois State. Wilks last coached in college in 2005, when he coached at Washington. Missouri will be the third Power Five school on his resume.
Wilks is a native of Charlotte, N.C. He attended Appalachian State from 1987-91, long before Drinkwitz coached the Mountaineers in 2019. While at Appalachian State, Wilks played under head coach Sparky Woods, whose son, Casey Woods, is Missouri’s current tight ends coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Wilks and his family to Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “Steve has a strong reputation as a man of character and a leader of men. His experiences both as an NFL head coach and defensive coordinator are exactly what we need at Mizzou. I’m looking forward to Steve putting his fingerprints on our defense as we continue to elevate Mizzou Football to greater heights.”
Wilks has previously worked with Missouri’s current defensive backs coach, Charlie Harbison, who served in same position under Wilks when he was coach of the Cardinals. Harbison also coached Wilks when he played for the Charlotte Rage of the Arena Football League in 1993.
The hiring comes a day after the announcement that Missouri defensive line coach Brick Haley would not be returning to the program. Hired in 2016, Haley was a holdover from previous coach Barry Odom’s staff. His and Walters’ departures leave defensive backs coach David Gibbs as the only coach remaining from Odom’s tenure.
After a solid 2019, the Missouri defense took a step back in 2020, giving up 93 more yards of total offense per game than the previous year. Missouri’s passing defense was not a strong suit. The Tigers gave up an average of 245.8 yards per game, while also giving up 21 touchdowns in the air.
The Tigers also will be down two of their most effective defensive players next fall. All-American linebacker Nick Bolton announced in late December that he would declare for the NFL Draft, and safety Tyree Gillespie, who had 46 tackles and four passes defended last season, has hired an agent and is unlikely to return to Missouri next season.