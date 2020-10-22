Former Missouri running back Damarea Crockett signed a practice squad deal with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, the team announced.
Crockett played three seasons with Missouri from 2016 to 2018, rushing for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns before foregoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft. He went undrafted and later signed with the Houston Texans.
He was waived by the Texans at the end of training camp and saw stints on the practice squads of the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers in 2019. He has not, however, appeared in a regular season NFL game.
In Denver, he will be reunited with former MU quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, both of whom he overlapped with during his time in Columbia.