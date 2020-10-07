The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
With injuries to corners Quinton Dunbar and Neiko Thorpe, Acy provides depth for Seattle. Acy was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent, but was waived by the team in August.
The Seahawks are 4-0, tied with Green Bay for the best record in the NFC, and face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
In 47 career games at Missouri, Acy had three interceptions, 23 passes defended and 99 total tackles. In 2018, he received second team All-SEC honors from the coaches.