Jordan Elliott celebrates a play

Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott celebrates a play during a game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Aug. 31 at the War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Elliott was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft Friday.

 Emmalee Reed/Missourian

Jordan Elliott became the first Missouri Tiger selected in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday when his name was called by the Cleveland Browns at No. 88 overall.

The defensive tackle, who transferred from Texas after 2016, wasn't notably productive at Missouri (16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over two seasons), but he was highly regarded by Pro Football Focus, which tabbed him the highest-graded interior defensive lineman of the 2020 draft class.

Elliott's draft stock rose rapidly in his final college football season, as he earned multiple All-SEC and All-American honors. 

His combine numbers weren't flashy, but Elliott's athleticism and explosiveness give him a lot of potential to grow at the next level. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted Elliott could become quite versatile and grow as a pass rusher early in his pro career.

Elliott's first season in the NFL will be spent with new-look Browns who, despite seeing little on-field personnel change, scrapped the majority of last season's coaching staff and front office.

First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski hired Joe Woods as his defensive coordinator. Woods, who has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons, spent one year as a defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos in 2017. In Denver, Woods ran a base 3-4 scheme, but it's unclear to this point what he'll run in Cleveland.

Elliott's selection brings the number of former Tigers in Cleveland to three. He'll J'Mon Moore and 2013 defensive rookie of the year Sheldon Richardson.

With the conclusion of the second and third rounds Friday, several former Tigers are waiting to hear their names called. Those include tight end Albert Okwuegbunam; offensive linemen Yasier Durant, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms; quarterback Kelly Bryant; and defensive back DeMarkus Acy among others.

