Michael Maietti was selected by the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL Draft on Wednesday. The former Missouri center went in the sixth round of the offensive line phase with the 41st pick.

Going undrafted by an NFL team in April, Maietti accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After not making the initial roster, the New Jersey native put his name into the XFL Draft a few months later.

