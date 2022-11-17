Michael Maietti was selected by the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL Draft on Wednesday. The former Missouri center went in the sixth round of the offensive line phase with the 41st pick.
Going undrafted by an NFL team in April, Maietti accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After not making the initial roster, the New Jersey native put his name into the XFL Draft a few months later.
“A guy that loves ball,” Maietti said on Pro Day in March regarding what he could offer a professional team. “A guy that is going to push everybody in the building. Just a true competitor.”
Maietti played two seasons with Missouri after four seasons at Rutgers. He earned a spot on USA Today’s All-SEC team and All-SEC First-Team honors by The Associate Press and PFF in 2021.
Allie Green IV was selected in the first round of the open phase by the St. Louis Battlehawks on Thursday. The cornerback was taken with the sixth pick.
“Leadership — I feel like that would be the biggest thing,” Green said on Pro Day. “Just energy thriving through the team, getting the team ready for any obstacles we have in front of us.”
After going undrafted in April, Green signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears, but the Texas native didn’t make the team’s roster. Green played just one year with Missouri, transferring from Tulsa with Akayleb Evans for the 2021 season.