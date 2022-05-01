Following the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, four former Missouri football players reportedly signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Akayleb Evans and Tyler Badie were both selected in the draft, marking the 17th straight season with at least one Missouri football selection.
Cornerback Allie Green IV was the first signing reported, inking with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported.
“Leadership," Green said at Mizzou Pro Day regarding what he would bring to an NFL team . "I feel like that would be the biggest thing and just energy driving through the team, getting the team ready for whatever obstacles we have in front of us.”
Defensive tackle Akial Byers followed, signing with the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Wide receiver Keke Chism also signed with the Packers.
Byers wasn't available to the media at Mizzou Pro Day, but he attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Local Day over a month ago. Chism was available, noting the versatility he brings to an NFL team.
“The main thing I want to do, first and foremost, is compete for championships and contribute to championship play," Chism said. "Whether that's special teams or every down receiver, I want to show NFL teams that are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
Offensive lineman Michael Maietti was the final former Tiger to reportedly sign Saturday, inking a rookie mini camp deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Columbia Tribune reported.
“A guy that loves ball, a guy whose going to push everybody in the building. Just a true competitor," Maietti described himself at Mizzou Pro Day.
QB Bohanon visits MU
Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon visited Missouri on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Bohanon was spotted at the Tigers' softball game against Texas A&M with coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
The senior entered the transfer portal Wednesday after losing the starting job to Blake Shapen.
Bohanon started 12 of the Bears' 14 games in 2021, passing for 2,200 yards on 173-225 with 18 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, the 22-year-old rushed for 323 yards and nine touchdowns.
With two quarterbacks — Brady Cook and Tyler Macon — rostered as starting options, the Tigers are also expected to welcome freshman Sam Horn this summer, pending his MLB Draft decision.
Drinkwitz hammered the acceptance of competition in the quarterback room all spring, while offering two other transfer portal dwellers Jayden Daniels and JT Daniels in the past two months.
Missouri's offense asks for at least two first downs a game via the legs of its quarterback, and although both Cook and Macon are dual-threat, Bohanon fits the scheme Drinkwitz described in spring football press conferences.
Brown enters portal
Safety Stacy Brown announced he entered the transfer portal via Twitter on Saturday. Following three seasons with the Tigers, Brown leaves Columbia with two years of eligibility.
Brown totaled a career-high 10 tackles in 11 games during the 2021 season. The safety was also a high school teammate of current Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
On Feb. 21, Brown was arrested in Columbia for unlawful possession of drugs and a firearm, leading to a suspension from spring football activities.
Sunday is the deadline for college football players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play in the 2022 season elsewhere.