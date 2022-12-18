When Damien Butler helped start the North Texas Express Youth Football Club in 2008, one of his main goals was to develop young football players in the Frisco, Texas, area. Little did he know then that the youth team would be the birthplace of a budding relationship that would stand the test of time.
Damien Butler’s son, Devyn Butler, was 7 years old when he started playing under his dad as a quarterback. Theo Wease Jr. joined the program when he was 9, and soon after, Jayden Jernigan switched to Butler’s team from a youth team in Fort Worth, Texas.
Finally, EJ Ndoma-Ogar, whose dad Elton was close friends with Damien Butler, joined the squad shortly after his family moved from Houston to Dallas.
After middle school, the four boys eventually teamed up at Allen High School, winning a state championship in the process, before going their separate ways to play college football. Someway, somehow, their individual paths led them to Missouri, where they will play together once again in 2023, this time in the Southeastern Conference.
“It’s not an accident that of the 10s of kids that played on this particular team, those four are one of the few still playing to this day,” Damien Butler said. “Their dedication (to football) day in and day out was a little bit more than what everybody else was doing.”
Their time with the North Texas Express helped prepare them for the pressure-cooker environment that is Allen. One of the largest high school football programs in the country, with three freshman teams and two JV teams, the Eagles routinely play in front of large crowds at 18,000-seat Eagle Stadium. The program goes toe-to-toe against any other high school program in the Lone Star State, recently winning three consecutive Texas state titles behind the arm and legs of current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
How did Devyn Butler, Wease, Jernigan and Ndoma-Ogar stand out in that environment? It started with the rigorous training they all went through growing up together. They started doing ladder drills every day before practice when they played youth football. During the offseason, they ran hills.
While Damien Butler was no longer the boys’ coach when they got to Allen, the four continued to train together during spring breaks and summers. Those sessions prepared them to stand out and make a difference once their names were called on Fridays.
“Allen has a tremendous training program, and I was supplementing it with college and NFL training in the summertime,” Damien Butler said.
That year, Ndoma-Ogar, Wease and Devyn Butler all played on Allen’s freshman “A-team,” which went undefeated, and were three of six kids moved up to varsity to experience a playoff run following the end of their season. Jernigan, meanwhile, attended nearby Parish Episcopal his freshman season before eventually transferring to Allen. Once Jernigan joined the Eagles the next year, the group made up four of the six sophomores on varsity, where they remained together until they graduated high school.
When former high school coaches think of Jernigan, they can’t help but reminisce about the day Allen won the 2017 Texas Class 6A state championship game against Lake Travis to cap a perfect 16-0 season. It didn’t take long for Jernigan to make an instant impact, returning a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown in the opening minutes of a game the Eagles went on to win 35-33 in front of more than 43,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Jernigan made plays like that with regularity throughout high school. His high school assistant coach at the time, Cory Cain, still chuckles when he recounts one of the first meetings he had with Jernigan.
“In his mind he was a tight end,” Cain said. “In my mind, being a defensive coordinator, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s a defensive lineman.’ He had incredibly fast hands, great footwork — because he was good enough to be a tight end — but what separated him was his hands, which is what he worked hard on.”
Wease, Missouri’s latest transfer portal addition, had always been one of the most talented players on his teams growing up, which started with the North Texas Express. Past coaches rave about Wease’s intelligence, saying he knew Allen’s entire offense and terminology. He could run all the receiver routes even though he only really needed to know the routes of the outside receiver and could catch anything thrown in his vicinity.
“If (Allen quarterback Grant Tisdale) could get the ball near Theo, he was going to win the battle,” then Allen coach Terry Gambill said. “Theo’s work habits on the practice field were second to none, so he put himself in position to be successful on Friday nights.”
Wease made highlight-reel catches with regularity, but a part of him loved to block as well. During one game, Wease started blocking his opposite cornerback as running back Celdon Manning ran behind him. Wease then started blocking a safety, also in quick pursuit, and when Manning ran outside and turned the corner, Wease blocked the safety and cornerback into a third defender, knocking him out of bounds.
“(Wease) ended up blocking three guys in one play,” Cain said. “It was incredible.”
Those were the moments Wease most closely resembled Ndoma-Ogar. The offensive lineman was known at Allen for his ferocious blocking that opened up gaping holes for the running back, in addition to his smarts, athleticism and — considering he set a bench pressing record at Allen — his strength.
Off the field, peers described the 6-foot-3, 335-pound offensive lineman as lighthearted and fun to be around. He had a personality that others gravitated toward both in the hallways at Allen and in the locker room.
“(Opponents) thought he was a big teddy bear, and then he just mauled people and made it ugly in the trenches,” Cain said.
Devyn Butler, who switched from quarterback to safety to give himself a better chance of playing once he got to Allen, battled injuries on and off throughout high school, but was healthiest his senior year. One of the biggest plays he made as an Eagle came on special teams. With Allen trailing and electing to go for a fake punt, Butler took out a player, allowing a teammate to race for the first down. From there, the Eagles went on to score a crucial touchdown.
“It was a testament to (Butler),” Cain said. “He’s out there as a really good player and starter that was on the punt team and then throws the key block for us to go score and turn the game around.”
After years of playing on the same teams, the four boys began to go their separate ways to play college football. Butler ended up at Texas Tech, Jernigan committed to Oklahoma State and Wease and Ndoma-Ogar went to Oklahoma.
But it’s funny how things work out. Differing factors, from COVID-19 hitting early in their college careers to coaching changes, led to them entering the transfer portal. While Missouri wasn’t the school at the top of any of their minds when they initially entered the portal, a shared youth connection didn’t hurt.
Devyn Butler and Ndoma-Ogar were the first two of the four to transfer to Missouri, both ahead of the 2021 season. Butler came as a walk-on who wanted to continue playing Power Five football, while Ndoma-Ogar almost immediately heard from Missouri assistant coach Marcus Johnson, whom he formed a close relationship with when Johnson tried recruiting him to Mississippi State out of high school.
When Jernigan entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season, coaches called Butler into their office to ask him about his childhood teammate. Soon after, they began to recruit Jernigan, who ended up joining the Tigers for the 2022 season.
Things finally came full circle last Sunday, when Wease officially announced his decision to transfer to Missouri. For the first time since 2018, Wease, Ndoma-Ogar, Jernigan and Butler will be teammates again. Starting next season, they will look to recreate the magic they found at Allen during their state championship season, magic that began when the four first played together on the North Texas Express as young kids in the suburbs of Dallas.