When Damien Butler helped start the North Texas Express Youth Football Club in 2008, one of his main goals was to develop young football players in the Frisco, Texas, area. Little did he know then that the youth team would be the birthplace of a budding relationship that would stand the test of time.

Damien Butler’s son, Devyn Butler, was 7 years old when he started playing under his dad as a quarterback. Theo Wease Jr. joined the program when he was 9, and soon after, Jayden Jernigan switched to Butler’s team from a youth team in Fort Worth, Texas.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you