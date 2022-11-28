Four members of Missouri’s 2021 recruiting class are set to enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5.
Wide receiver Dominic Lovett was the first domino to fall. Chris Hummer of 247Sports first reported Sunday that Lovett, who finished 2022 third in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards with 846, intended to enter the transfer portal.
On Monday, cornerback DJ Jackson announced via Twitter that he plans to enter the portal. Not even an hour later, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that quarterback Tyler Macon and defensive end Travion Ford informed Missouri's staff they also intend to enter the transfer portal.
Another member of the '21 recruiting class, safety Daylan Carnell, does not plan on entering the transfer portal, a source close to Carnell told the Missourian. Carnell plans to spend next season in Columbia.
Though he spent the season behind veteran Martez Manuel on the depth chart, Carnell found a home at the star position and finished the year with three interceptions and 26 tackles, two for loss.
Rated four stars coming out of East St. Louis High School, Macon was the Tigers' highest-rated quarterback recruit since Drew Lock committed to his home-state school in 2015.
Macon played in six games as a Tiger, finishing with 39 passing yards and a passing touchdown as well as with 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He started in Missouri's 43-6 loss to Georgia in 2021, leading the Tigers to a 3-0 lead at Sanford Stadium.
Ford, meanwhile, didn't appear for Missouri this year — his redshirt freshman season. As a freshman in 2021, the St. Louis product played against SEMO but did't appear again with an injury sidelining him.
Ranked the top recruit in Missouri's 2021 class by 247Sports, Ford was among the best talent in Eli Drinkwitz's first recruiting class. Stuck behind veterans like Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman, Ford didn't make the initial depth chart.
According to Missouri, Ford has three more seasons of eligibility.
As of Monday evening, Jackson is the only Missouri player to personally announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
Jackson, a sophomore made three starts in 2021 as a true freshman and played in 11 games. This season, however, he played in only three. Jackson was buried on the depth chart behind Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Dreyden Norwood and Marcus Clarke.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the entire University of Missouri for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Jackson said in the graphic he tweeted. "I will be forever thankful for the relationships that I have built with my coaches, advisors, professors and most of all my teammates."
Jackson did not travel to Missouri's Week 6 game against Florida, despite being on the official depth chart and Abrams-Draine missing the game with an injury. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said before the team's next game against Vanderbilt that Jackson is "back running with our guys again," but he did not specify why he was gone.
Jackson has three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting the 2022 season. These three bring the 2021 recruiting class total to eight departures with Dominic Lovett reportedly entering the portal and Mekhi Wingo, J’Marion Gooch, Jonathan Jones and Zxaequan Reeves already gone.