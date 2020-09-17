Four Missouri football players were named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference Coaches teams, the league announced Thursday.
Linebacker and captain Nick Bolton made the first team after leading the conference in tackles last season with 104. Bolton also made the first-team coaches list in 2019 and is featured on multiple award watch lists for the 2020 season.
Safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive end Kobie Whiteside made second-team All-SEC . Gillespie finished second on the team, behind Bolton, with 50 tackles for the season as one of the Tigers' primary safeties. Whiteside led the team with 6.5 sacks and also had 27 tackles.
Larry Rountree made the third team after being a steady presence in the Tigers’ rushing attack for the past three seasons. He enters the season with 2,748 rushing yards, just 450 away from second all-time in Missouri history.
He led the team with nine rushing touchdowns and 829 yards on the ground last season. He’ll likely receive the bulk of the carries in a backfield that also features Tyler Badie and Dawson Downing when the Tigers open the season against Alabama on Sept. 26.
The Crimson Tide had eight players earn preseason first-team honors.