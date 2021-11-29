Four Missouri football players, cornerbacks Chris Shearin and Ish Burdine and tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. and Messiah Swinson, have entered the transfer portal.
Swinson announced his decision via Twitter Monday morning; a team spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian that Parker, Shearin and Burdine are also leaving. Parker and Shearin have since made formal announcements.
Parker missed Missouri’s most recent game against Arkansas with an illness. A week earlier — on what ended up as his final snap in a Tiger uniform — he caught the game-winning two-point conversion to beat Florida in overtime and send MU to a bowl game. The Blue Springs product spent four seasons in Columbia and leaves with one year of eligibility left. He caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns in his Missouri career.
Shearin and Burdine were both in the cornerback rotation but played sparingly all season. The pair combined for 10 tackles with Burdine playing mostly on the outside and Shearin in the slot.
Shearin was the only Missouri player to opt out of the 2020 season and return in 2021.
Swinson, a redshirt junior, spent the season as the third tight end behind Parker and Niko Hea. He played in all 12 games in a limited role and caught five passes.
His and Parker’s departures leave Hea as the only tight end on the team who has seen significant playing time. Freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp has played in three games this season, meaning he’ll preserve a year of eligibility even if he plays in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Three Tigers named to PFF College All-SEC First Team
Running back Tyler Badie, center Mike Maietti and kicker Harrison Mevis were named to the PFF College All-SEC first team on Monday.
No Tigers were named to the second or third teams, but three players — left tackle Javon Foster, right tackle Hyrin White and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine — received honorable mentions.