Three Missouri players were named to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC third team and one player was named to the second team Tuesday, according to a news release.
The lone Tiger to grace the league’s second team is defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat. Quarterback and last season’s Co-SEC Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak leads the lineup on the SEC’s third team. He is joined on the team by offensive lineman Michael Maietti and punter Grant McKinniss.
The teams are voted on by SEC coaches. Alabama had the most players named with 15. Missouri is one of three teams, alongside Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, without a player named to the All-SEC first team.
Jeffcoat, a redshirt junior, ranked second in the conference last season in sacks with six. He added 18 tackles and one forced fumble in 2020, and was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.
Bazelak shares his spot on the third team alongside Auburn’s Bo Nix. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral was named first-team All-SEC, and Georgia’s JT Daniels second team.
Missouri’s starting quarterback was also named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List on Tuesday. It’s the second preseason watch list Bazelak has appeared on, having been named among Davey O’Brien Award contenders July 20.
Maietti pleased his coach and teammates in the offseason when he announced he would be returning for his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. The SEC’s coaches seem to agree that his return strengthens the Tigers, having placed just two centers ahead of him: Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg and Auburn’s Nick Brahms on the first and second teams, respectively.
McKinniss rounds out Missouri’s participation in the preseason teams, coming in as the third team’s punter. He played nine times in 2020, recording a season-long 66-yard boot in MU’s upset victory over LSU.
LSU makes vaccinations mandatory for stadium entry
LSU will require anyone aged 12 or older attending a home football game in the 2021 season to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry, according to a news release Tuesday.
“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in the release.
LSU is the first — and currently, only — team in the SEC to introduce this kind of policy for its football season.
The release also included a statement from the Tigers’ Director of Athletics, Scott Woodward, that said their “football team has reached 99.1% vaccination.”
The policy will go into effect Sept. 11, when LSU plays its home opener against McNeese State.